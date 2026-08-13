Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Decision Before Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for a pivotal series Thursday night when they begin a four-game set against the National League-best Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee enters the series with a 74-47 record, while the Dodgers sit at 73-48.

Ahead of first pitch at Dodger Stadium, Roki Sasaki will take the mound for Los Angeles against Milwaukee’s Shane Drohan. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also made some notable changes to his lineup.

Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Decision

Kyle Tucker recorded a hit in seven straight games, including two multi-hit performances, which prompted Roberts to move him into the cleanup spot on Aug. 11 for the final two games of the Dodgers’ series against the Kansas City Royals.

Tucker ultimately went 0-for-7 in that spot, and now Roberts has dropped him back down the lineup Thursday. Tucker will bat seventh and start in right field.

Another notable change comes with Mookie Betts out of the starting lineup for the series opener, while Freddie Freeman will move into the cleanup spot.

Here’s the full Dodgers lineup:

Dodgers 8/13 S. Ohtani DH

A. Pages CF

T. Edman 2B

F. Freeman 1B

T. Hernández LF

M. Rojas SS

K. Tucker RF

E. Hernández 3B

B. Rortvedt C R. Sasaki SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 13, 2026

Tucker’s 2026 Season

Tucker signed a massive four-year, $240 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason. While he hasn’t matched his usual production, his struggles haven’t derailed Los Angeles.

He’s currently batting .239 with 96 hits, 11 home runs, 54 RBIs and seven stolen bases. He also owns a .381 slugging percentage and .718 OPS.

Looking at the Dodgers

The Dodgers are pursuing their third consecutive World Series title, but this four-game series against Milwaukee should provide a strong measuring stick for Los Angeles.

The series will show where the Dodgers stand after a recent rough stretch that saw them lose eight of nine games before taking their series against the Royals. It could also reveal whether the Brewers have what it takes to emerge as a legitimate threat to Los Angeles in the NL.