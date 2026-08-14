Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy News During Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers were involved in a thriller Thursday night in their series opener against the NL-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Despite leading 4-2 entering the ninth inning, the Dodgers’ bullpen, headlined by Edwin Díaz, blew the lead. Milwaukee rallied for a 5-4 road victory, with three games still remaining in the series over the weekend.

Even with the loss, it was a historic night for Dodgers slugger Max Muncy, who briefly gave Los Angeles the lead with a three-run home run as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

Dodgers Announce Muncy News

Muncy’s home run marked his 131st at Dodger Stadium as a member of the franchise. During the broadcast, the Dodgers announced that the homer gave Muncy the most home runs in the stadium’s history by any Dodgers player.

Muncy surpassed Eric Karros, who hit 130 home runs at the ballpark. Ron Cey ranks third with 123, followed by Steve Garvey with 118 and Matt Kemp with 117.

Muncy’s MLB Career

Muncy made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2015 before joining the Dodgers in 2018. Since then, he has established himself as an all-time great in Los Angeles with everything he’s accomplished during his tenure.

As a member of the Dodgers, Muncy has played 1,036 career games and recorded 805 hits, 232 home runs and 646 RBIs while posting an .842 OPS.

This season, he’s batting .250 across 368 at-bats with 92 hits, 23 home runs and 59 RBIs. He also owns an .832 OPS.

Looking at the Dodgers

After Thursday night’s loss, the Dodgers fell to 73-49 on the season, while the Brewers improved to 75-47. Milwaukee now holds a 2.0-game lead over Los Angeles for the top spot in the NL.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for the Dodgers on Friday night, while Milwaukee will counter with Robert Gasser.