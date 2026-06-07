Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Mookie Betts Change Before Angels Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium.

Most recently, the Dodgers won 9-2 and have now won the last two games of the series.

Shortstop Mookie Betts went 1-for-3 with a walk in the win on Saturday.

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Mookie Betts Decision

Ahead of the series finale, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Dodgers 6/7 S. Ohtani DH F. Freeman 1B K. Tucker RF M. Muncy 3B A. Call CF D. Rushing C R. Ward LF M. Rojas SS A. Freeland 2B E. Sheehan SP”

Mookie Betts is out of the team’s lineup for the series finale.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya posted on X: “Will Smith (neck) isn’t in the Dodgers lineup. Scheduled days off for Mookie Betts and Andy Pages.”

Despite Betts’ struggles this season offensively, the move to keep him out of the lineup appears to be unrelated to his performance at the plate.

On the season, Betts is batting a career-low .183, with 22 hits, three doubles, six home runs, 16 runs and 17 RBIs in 31 games.

Regarding his struggles, manager Dave Roberts previously said, “I think he’s obviously not confident in his swing, his mechanics. I think a little bit, he might be taking that into the batter’s box. Right now, I think his mechanics are one thing, but I think it’s a little bit overthinking, trying too hard, anxious.”

Dodgers Right Now

Despite subpar offensive contributions from Betts, the Los Angeles Dodgers have not suffered as a team. At 42-23, they have taken an eight game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres in the National League West. Los Angeles is 7-3 in their last 10 games and looking for the sweep on Sunday.

Emmet Sheehan will make his 12th start of the season for the Dodgers on Sunday. He enters the game with a 3-2 record and a 4.50 ERA across 58 innings pitched this season. Despite taking the loss in his last outing, against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sheehan pitched well as he allowed only two earned runs in 6.1 innings.

Los Angeles Angels Right Now

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels will they look to avoid the sweep on Sunday. At 24-41, they have dropped to last place in the American League West. They have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander José Soriano will make his 14th start of the season for the Angels. He enters the series finale with a 6-4 record and a 2.72 ERA across 76 innings. Despite his strong numbers, Soriano has struggled slightly after his incredible start to the season. He has allowed three or more runs in three of his last four starts.