Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani News Before Diamondbacks Game

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third game of a four-game series at Chase Field.

Most recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers won 6-5 on Tuesday.

Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs in the win.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Dodgers 6/3 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF M. Muncy 3B W. Smith C A. Call LF A. Freeland 2B S. Ohtani SP”

Shohei Ohtani will make his tenth start as the team’s pitcher, while also serving as the team’s designated hitter.

Ohtani enters Wednesday’s game with a 0.82 ERA across 55 innings pitched. Ohtani did not allow a hit in his previous pitching appearance, as he earned the win against the Colorado Rockies while allowing only one run across six innings. After manager Dave Roberts utilized Ohtani solely as a pitcher during previous starts, Wednesday’s game will mark the third consecutive time Ohtani has both pitched and batted in the same game.

As a hitter, Ohtani is batting .293 with 63 hits, 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 RBIs, 40 runs and six stolen bases in 56 games. However, his .927 OPS is the lowest since he signed with the Dodgers.

Arizona Diamondbacks Right Now

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks have also announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “D-backs 6/3 G. Perdomo SS C. Carroll RF G. Moreno C Arenado 3B P. Smith DH R. Waldschmidt CF I. Vargas 2B J. Fernandez 1B T. Troy LF Z. Gallen SP”

The 32-28 Diamondbacks are 6-4 in their last 10 games and are now 6.5 games behind the Dodgers in the National League West.

Right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen will make his 13th start of the season. After a rocky 2025 campaign for the former All-Star, Gallen’s numbers have not returned to form as he enters Wednesday’s game with a 3-4 record and a 5.16 ERA. He allowed five runs in his last outing as he allowed eight hits against the Seattle Mariners