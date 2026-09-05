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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Update After Missing 3rd Straight Game

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 27: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say some concern is starting to set in surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani has dealt with a lingering knee injury that has kept him from pitching, but he’s also dealing with some sort of biceps and neck issue. He showed signs of the issue during his last game Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and grimacing during his final at-bat.

Since then, Ohtani has missed the last two games, and the Dodgers will keep him out of Saturday night’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Dave Roberts Announces Update on Ohtani

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an important update on Ohtani’s status, as the team will soon have to decide whether he needs an IL stint.

Roberts said Ohtani will hit in the cage Saturday. The Dodgers will use how he feels afterward to determine whether they need to place him on the IL, with Sunday playing a crucial role in that decision.

Via Katie Woo of The Athletic: “Shohei Ohtani is set to hit in the cage today. How he comes out of that will be telling as to if he needs an IL stint or not, Dave Roberts said. Sunday will be important as the team continues to weigh a decision.”

Ohtani’s 2026 Season

This season, Ohtani is having another MVP-level year, despite Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs seemingly starting to run away with it.

Ohtani is batting .279, and he has recorded 139 hits, 30 home runs and 80 RBIs across 499 at-bats while slugging .525 with a .906 OPS.

On the mound, Ohtani has made 14 starts and posted an 8-2 record with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts across 85.2 innings.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Update After Missing 3rd Straight Game

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