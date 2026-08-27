Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series Against Tigers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are wrapping up their series against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night with ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.

However, they’ll head to Detroit this weekend for a highly anticipated series against the Tigers, and they’ve already announced their starting pitchers.

The series will also mark Tarik Skubal’s return to Detroit after the Dodgers acquired him from the Tigers just a few weeks ago.

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers

Both teams have announced their listed starters for the three-game weekend series via MLB.com.

Friday: LHP Tarik Skubal (8-7, 2.91 ERA, 146 strikeouts) vs. RHP Derek Anderson (4-5, 4.09 ERA, 91 strikeouts)

Saturday: LHP Blake Snell (2-1, 2.57 ERA, 26 strikeouts) vs. RHP Keider Montero (9-8, 3.30 ERA, 89 strikeouts)

Sunday: RHP Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 3.02 ERA, 56 strikeouts) vs. Framber Valdez (8-9, 4.35 ERA, 111 strikeouts)

Dodgers Starting Rotation

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their starters for a highly anticipated series against the Detroit Tigers.

They added Skubal earlier this month and recently welcomed both Snell and Glasnow back from the IL after each missed several months.

Shohei Ohtani still hasn’t returned to the mound, but he’s getting closer to pitching again. The Dodgers also placed Roki Sasaki on the IL after his start Wednesday due to blisters, although he isn’t expected to miss much time.

If everyone continues progressing as expected, Los Angeles could have its rotation intact for the final stretch of the regular season and throughout the playoffs, barring any unforeseen setbacks.

Dodgers Right Now

Los Angeles is pursuing a third consecutive World Series title and certainly ranks among the favorites to accomplish it.

The Dodgers currently trail the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League but own an 80-53 record. They’re also just 1.5 games behind the best record in the majors.