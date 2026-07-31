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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Teoscar Hernandez Change During Mariners Series

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San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 05: Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners have split the first two games of the series, setting up a decisive finale on Thursday night.

Ahead of the matchup, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a few notable lineup changes as Roki Sasaki prepares to face Bryan Woo.

Dodgers Announce Teoscar Hernandez Change

After starting the first two games of the series in left field, Roberts will give Teoscar Hernández the night off from defense. He’ll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat seventh.

Roberts also left superstar Shohei Ohtani out of the lineup as he continues to manage a lingering knee injury.

Tommy Edman will move into the leadoff spot, where Ohtani typically hits, while Kike Hernandez will take over in the outfield after returning from the IL two days ago.

Hernandez’s 2026 Season

Hernandez is in the middle of a down year at the plate. Across 73 games, he’s slashing .247/.386/.703 with 42 runs, 64 hits, eight home runs, and 37 RBIs.

The Dodgers have plenty of right-handed hitters and it’s fueled speculation that the club could shop Hernandez before Monday’s trade deadline.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers continue to battle injuries, especially throughout their pitching staff, but they haven’t slowed down.

Los Angeles owns the best record in baseball at 68-40, one game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers (67-41).

If the season ended today, the Dodgers would earn a first-round bye, secure home-field advantage throughout the postseason, and continue their pursuit of a third consecutive World Series title.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Teoscar Hernandez Change During Mariners Series

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