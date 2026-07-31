Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Teoscar Hernandez Change During Mariners Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners have split the first two games of the series, setting up a decisive finale on Thursday night.

Ahead of the matchup, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a few notable lineup changes as Roki Sasaki prepares to face Bryan Woo.

Dodgers Announce Teoscar Hernandez Change

After starting the first two games of the series in left field, Roberts will give Teoscar Hernández the night off from defense. He’ll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat seventh.

Roberts also left superstar Shohei Ohtani out of the lineup as he continues to manage a lingering knee injury.

Tommy Edman will move into the leadoff spot, where Ohtani typically hits, while Kike Hernandez will take over in the outfield after returning from the IL two days ago.

Dodgers 7/30 T. Edman 2B

A. Pages CF

F. Freeman 1B

M. Muncy 3B

M. Betts SS

K. Tucker RF

T. Hernández DH

D. Rushing C

E. Hernández LF R. Sasaki SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 30, 2026

Hernandez’s 2026 Season

Hernandez is in the middle of a down year at the plate. Across 73 games, he’s slashing .247/.386/.703 with 42 runs, 64 hits, eight home runs, and 37 RBIs.

The Dodgers have plenty of right-handed hitters and it’s fueled speculation that the club could shop Hernandez before Monday’s trade deadline.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers continue to battle injuries, especially throughout their pitching staff, but they haven’t slowed down.

Los Angeles owns the best record in baseball at 68-40, one game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers (67-41).

If the season ended today, the Dodgers would earn a first-round bye, secure home-field advantage throughout the postseason, and continue their pursuit of a third consecutive World Series title.