Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Will Smith Decision Before Padres Series

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their three-game series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Most recently, the Dodgers won the second game of the series 12-3 on Tuesday.

Catcher Will Smith has been absent from the team’s lineup since June 5th. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 11th with neck inflammation.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Will Smith News

Ahead of the team’s series finale with the Minnesota Twins, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced news on their All-Star catcher Will Smith.

David Vassegh posted on X: “Will Smith hasn’t resumed baseball activities and won’t be activated on this road trip.”

RotoWire posted: “The veteran backstop may require a minor-league rehab assignment and could be back as early as the start of the Dodgers’ next homestand, which starts July 2 in San Diego. Smith recently received a cortisone injection to address the neck inflammation that has sidelined him for the past couple weeks.”

The three-time All-Star is batting .249 with 43 hits, five doubles, six home runs, 23 runs and 23 RBIs in 52 games.

Meanwhile, backup catcher Dalton Rushing, who’s in the starting lineup for the series finale against the Twins, is batting .252 with 34 hits, seven doubles, eight home runs, 21 runs and 32 RBIs in 46 games.

Regarding Smith’s absence, Dodgers on SI’s Matt Levine wrote: “The Dodgers seem to be taking Smith’s injury with a cautious approach to make sure he doesn’t re-injure himself upon return. Smith is a key piece to this roster, and the Dodgers need him for the stretch run of the season.”

Dodgers vs Padres

With Smith being ruled out of the team’s roadtrip, that means he will miss the series finale with the Twins alongside series against the San Diego Padres and the Athletics.

The upcoming three-game series with the San Diego Padres will mark the second series between the top two teams in the National League West this season. The Dodgers currently own a nine-game lead over San Diego. After a rough stretch, the Padres have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers previously won the series between the two teams, after they won the final two games of the series. Then, after the team’s series against the Athletics, San Diego and Los Angeles will meet once again; however, their meetings will take place at Dodger Stadium. Smith’s status for that series remains to be seen.