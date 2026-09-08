Dodgers Announce Will Smith Move During Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be taking on the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday for the second game of a three-game series.

Los Angeles took the first game from Cincinnati with timely hitting and a strong performance from starter Emmet Sheehan. The Dodgers come into this game having won five straight, with the offense finally looking like it should.

Over the past month or two, the Dodgers offense has been very inconsistent, seeing the team drop games that they shouldn’t have. Los Angeles has battled through it all, and while there is still work to do, results are showing.

The Dodgers are battling for a top seed in the National League, along with the Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, and Philadelphia Phillies. Los Angeles currently holds the number two seed, but only by a slight margin.

Every game matters more than ever with just a few weeks left to go in the regular season. The Dodgers will try to stack wins, hoping to give themselves some cushion in the race for postseason seeding.

Los Angeles is looking to complete the three-peat this year, so just getting into the playoffs is the first goal of the team. But if they can position themselves well, it could make the playoffs a little more favorable for the defending champions.

Will Smith Decision Announced

Ahead of the game, the Dodgers have revealed the lineup for the contest against the Reds. Within this, catcher Will Smith will be hitting third.

Smith has been moving up and down the lineup since returning from injury, with the Dodgers toying with different lineup spots. Shohei Ohtani is not in the lineup today, giving more thought to why Smith is hitting third.

Dodgers 9/8 T. Edman CF

M. Betts SS

W. Smith C

F. Freeman DH

T. Hernández RF

M. Rojas 2B

A. Call LF

M. Muncy 3B

E. Hernández 1B T. Skubal SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 8, 2026

Smith missed a few months with a neck injury, but since he has returned, the Dodgers offense has started to pick back up. The veteran catcher impacts the game in more than one way, and Los Angeles desperately missed him while he was out.

The catcher has hit .237 with six home runs and 37 RBIs this year, posting an OPS of .692. While it hasn’t been the best season for Smith, he offers the Dodgers the best chance to win, and he is still a lethal bat in the middle of the lineup.

Can Dodgers Hold on For Top Seed?

The Dodgers enter this game leading the Braves by two games for the number two seed. But they will need to keep piling on the wins if they want to officially clinch this.

Atlanta is one of the best teams in the league, and they have been playing well of late. The Braves also hold the tiebreaker over the Dodgers if the two teams were to finish the year with the same record.

If the Dodgers can play their game, holding onto the top seed could be in their favor. But the job isn’t finished yet, and this team will need to keep putting their best foot forward.

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the clock is ticking for the Dodgers to put it all together, giving themselves the best chance to win in the playoffs.