Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Freddie Freeman Decision During Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers got back into the win column Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ahead of Saturday night’s game, which will feature Brewers left-handed ace Jacob Misiorowski and Dodgers lefty Justin Wrobleski, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a few lineup changes.

Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Change

After sitting out Friday night for a scheduled day off, veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman will return to the starting lineup Saturday.

He’ll start at first base and bat second behind Shohei Ohtani. That also marks a notable change, as Andy Pages has handled most of the team’s No. 2 spot this season.

Pages will instead move into the No. 3 spot, where Freeman has spent much of his time in the lineup this year.

Dodgers 8/15 S. Ohtani DH

F. Freeman 1B

A. Pages CF

M. Muncy 3B

M. Betts SS

T. Edman 2B

T. Hernández LF

A. Call RF

H. Feduccia C J. Wrobleski SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 15, 2026

Freeman’s 2026 Season

Freeman is in his 17th MLB season and fifth with the Dodgers. He’s played in 119 games this season and logged 448 at-bats.

He has collected 59 runs, 136 hits, 15 home runs and 57 RBIs while hitting for a .469 slugging percentage and an .848 OPS.

Dodgers Right Now

Los Angeles is 74-49 on the season and trails the Brewers by just one game for the best record in the National League.

The Atlanta Braves sit just 1.5 games behind the Dodgers, putting all three teams in a tight race down the stretch of the regular season.

L.A. will wrap up its series with the Brewers Sunday night before traveling to Colorado for a three-game set against the Rockies beginning Monday.