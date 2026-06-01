Dodgers Receive Major Boost in Pursuit of Blockbuster Trade Target

The Los Angeles Dodgers received encouraging news in their reported pursuit of a blockbuster trade target, a development that could improve the club’s chances of completing a major deal before the MLB trade deadline.

While trade discussions remain fluid, the latest update comes closer to removing a significant obstacle and gives the Dodgers optimism as they continue exploring one of the most ambitious moves on the market.

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal completed a four-inning simulated game at Tropicana Field on Monday — the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner’s most substantial pitching appearance since elbow surgery.

Skubal threw 64 pitches over four innings with six strikeouts and 10 swings and misses in an unofficial count, according to CBS Sports. The workload nearly doubled his previous simulated game last Tuesday — 39 pitches over 2 2/3 innings.

“Update on arguably MLB’s best pitcher and inarguably its No. 1 trade target Tarik Skubal,” insider Jon Heyman posted on social media. “Simulated game today, rehab game probably next week, possibly 2 weeks from MLB game.”

Sports medicine specialist Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his social media account that Skubal is approximately two weeks from an MLB start, enough runway before the Aug. 3 deadline for at least a couple of appearances to reassure any team considering acquiring him.

The Detroit Tigers entered Monday 22-38, last in the American League Central, with 10 pitchers on the injured list. The franchise that produced back-to-back playoff appearances after a nine-year drought is now staring at a fire sale at the trade deadline.

Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors: Dodgers Lead the Field

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported in a recent Fox broadcast that the industry widely expects Detroit to listen to offers if Skubal proves healthy. The Dodgers and New York Yankees are among the clubs identified as suitors, according to Bleacher Report.

“A growing belief exists within the industry that Skubal is a goner,” Rosenthal wrote in The Athletic. He added that “every contender will at least check in” and that the trade frenzy could surpass any July deadline deal in recent memory.

Los Angeles — carrying multiple starters on the injured list — has been connected to Skubal for months, according to Dodger Blue. The Athletic‘s Jim Bowden sketched a potential package. That would involve a top outfield prospect such as Zyhir Hope or Josue De Paula paired with a major league starter, perhaps Emmet Sheehan or Justin Wrobleski, plus a third piece to close the deal.

Skubal Surgery and Tigers Return Timeline

Skubal went under the knife May 6 to remove a loose body from his left elbow via the NanoNeedle, a less invasive procedure than traditional elbow surgery. Manager A.J. Hinch had anticipated a third simulated game this weekend, but the Tigers reportedly now could skip that step and move directly to a minor league rehab assignment. Tigers reporter Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press put a potential rehab date at June 6, with an MLB return as early as June 12.

Skubal, 29, hits free agency after this season. Rosenthal noted three factors suppressing his trade value — rental status, the remaining portion of his $32 million salary, and ineligibility for a qualifying offer as a player traded midseason. Still, a deal would yield a far greater projected return than letting him walk for a draft pick.

For the Dodgers, Monday was just what the doctor ordered.