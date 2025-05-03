Hyeseong Kim Chose the Dodgers for the Challenge—Now His MLB Debut Is Here

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reaching into their Triple-A pipeline for a fresh injection of athleticism, officially calling up 26-year-old South Korean utilityman Hyeseong Kim for his Major League debut. The move caps off a months-long process that began when Kim signed a three-year, $12.5 million deal with L.A. in January, turning down other offers from the Angels and Mariners to join a team he openly calls “the best in the league.”

“Even if I chose any other teams, it would’ve been a challenge,” Kim said during spring training, via interpreter Dean Kim. “But if I wanted to go against a challenge, I wanted to do it with the best team in the league.”

That challenge included more than just adapting to American culture or MLB travel. The Dodgers asked Kim to essentially rewire his swing. Gone was the big leg kick that helped him hit .326 with 11 homers and 75 RBIs last season for the Kiwoom Heroes. In came a quieter load, revamped timing cues, and a crash course in handling upper-90s fastballs.

It wasn’t just about making Kim playable—it was about making him viable. “He has the ingredients to be great,” Dodgers hitting coach Aaron Bates said earlier this spring. “It’s just kind of fine-tuning things.”

That fine-tuning started in Oklahoma City. Kim hit .257 with a .801 OPS, five homers, and 13 stolen bases in 127 plate appearances, while showcasing his versatility at shortstop, second base, and center field. The Dodgers clearly weren’t just stashing him—they were grooming him.

Dodgers Test Kim’s Readiness as Edman Nurses Injury

Whether Kim is immediately inserted into the starting lineup or used in a bench role remains to be seen. But the timing of his call-up is no coincidence. Tommy Edman, who’s started 22 of L.A.’s first 31 games at second base, is nursing a tendon injury in his right ankle and hasn’t played since Tuesday.

It’s time. Welcome to the show, Hyeseong Kim pic.twitter.com/EfDhcHGG8T — Nate (@dodgernate) May 3, 2025

If Edman can’t go, Kim might get his first MLB start sooner than expected. The Dodgers had originally envisioned Kim as the strong side of a platoon at second base, but with Edman temporarily sidelined, the window is open.

Still, this isn’t a panic move—it’s the continuation of a long-term plan. Kim’s transition was never going to be seamless. His 24.4 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A shows just how steep the learning curve can be for even elite hitters making the jump from the KBO, where he struck out just 10.9 percent of the time last year.

But the Dodgers aren’t asking for perfection out of the gate. They’re asking for growth, and if that athleticism starts translating into production, L.A. might have another versatile weapon on its hands.

As Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic writes, “The Dodgers have long raved about Kim’s athleticism. Now, it’s about making the bat play well enough to make the rest of his skill set effective.”

Kim has already shown he can handle the challenge. Now, he’ll try to prove he was worth betting on—for himself and for the Dodgers.