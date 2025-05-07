Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw Delivers Positive Injury Update

To the surprise of no one, the Los Angeles Dodgers have had a phenomenal start to the 2025 Major League season. At 24-12, they narrowly lead the loaded National League West division by just half a game. Despite their tough division, many experts and analysts still favor Los Angeles to repeat as World Champions this season.

While their roster is loaded, the Dodgers are not immune to the highs and lows of any other team in the Majors. One big problem facing Los Angeles is the health of their pitching staff. This includes franchise icon Clayton Kershaw.

Positive news for a tenured Veteran

But fortunately for the Dodgers, it sounds like Kershaw is on the right track on his road to recovery.

MLB’s Sonja Chen took to her X account to provide the latest update on Kershaw’s rehab assignment.

“​​Clayton Kershaw made his fourth Minor League rehab start today,” Chen said. “Pitching for the Dodgers’ rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, he didn’t allow a hit across six innings.”

The three-time Cy Young award winner has yet to make his season debut for Los Angeles. His injury occurred last August while pitching in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kershaw left that game with what was later diagnosed as a bone spur. This past offseason, he had surgery on both his toe and knee to repair his ailments.

While he is eligible to return to the Major League Roster on May 17th, it’s likely the Dodgers will proceed more cautiously. Realistically, an early/mid-June return would be an optimistic timeline for the veteran.

The future Hall of Famer has had a legendary career pitching exclusively for the Dodgers. In 432 career games, the southpaw has registered a 2.50 ERA, 1.010 WHIP, and a 156 ERA+. Additionally, he has taken home an MVP award, a Triple Crown, five ERA titles, and a gold glove award.

The Veteran can still contribute

While his prime years may be behind him, Kershaw will bring a veteran prescence to one of the most loaded teams in all of Baseball. His prescnece on the mound will still command the respect of opposing hitters, despite his advanced age.

While the Dodgers have spent big on starting pitching (and every other position for that matter), their depth has run thin. With injuries to key arms such as Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles will welcome the addition of Kershaw back into their rotation.

It may also be a possibility that the 37-year-old may be used out of the bullpen as the Dodgers’ primary arms get healthy. He could provide valuable innings in a gauntlet 162-game season for the Dodgers. The other variable in Kershaw’s potential role is the return of Shohei Ohtani. The $700 million man is rumored to resume throwing soon in hopes of reclaiming his place on the mound.

Kershaw is hoping to be a part of another championship run this year. His only ring came in the 2020 COVID-shortened 60-game season. He was unable to participate in the postseason festivities last season as the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in the World Series.