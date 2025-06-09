Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw Rips Cardinals for ‘Bush League’ Move

It’s been 11 years since former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams hit the go-ahead home run in the series-clinching Game 4 of the 2014 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The clutch three-run shot came off Dodgers future Hall-of-Fame starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

Ahead of Kershaw’s outing against the Cardinals on Sunday, St. Louis played a video of Adams’ blast on “a loop for several minutes before starting lineups were announced,” according to a report by Kate Woo of The Athletic.

Kershaw noticed the trolling and ripped the Cardinals for what he called a “bush league” move.

Kershaw on Cardinals’ Move: ‘I Think It’s a Little Bush League’

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner told reporters following Los Angeles’ 7-3 victory on Sunday that he wasn’t surprised that his opponents did what they did.

“I think it’s a little bush league, but I don’t expect anything less from these guys. So, it’s no worries,” Kershaw said, per Woo’s report.

While the southpaw is one of the best pitchers of the 21st century and has earned two World Series rings with the Dodgers, he’s had his struggles in the postseason.

Kershaw’s appeared in 39 playoff games (32 starts), posting a 13-13 record and 4.49 ERA, while allowing 30 home runs across 194 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent postseason appearance came in Game 1 of the 2023 NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks and was the worst outing of his career.

Kershaw finished the contest allowing six runs (all earned), including a home run, while walking one and recording no strikeouts. He recorded only one out and was removed from his start in the top of the first.

Kershaw Pitches Best Game of 2025

Kershaw missed the first two months of the 2025 campaign while recovering from knee and toe surgeries.

Sunday was just the fifth start of the year for the 37-year-old and by far his best.

Kershaw entered the day having allowed 11 runs on 17 hits, nine walks and just eight strikeouts. He surrendered only one run on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts to pick up his first win of the year on Sunday vs. St. Louis.

Given what transpired pregame, the victory probably felt extra sweet for Kershaw.