Dodgers Cut Recently Signed Reliever to Bring Up 26-Year-Old Minor Leaguer

Pitcher Matt Sauer is slated to rejoin the Los Angeles Dodgers and will pitch Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, manager Dave Roberts said according to the Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

Although Roberts didn’t specify, Sauer is expected to either start or piggyback an opener as a bulk reliever. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers plan to designate pitcher Jose Arena for assignment.

The Dodgers used four relievers Monday in an 8-7, 10-inning win over the Padres.

Sauer last pitched June 3 for Triple-A Oklahoma City, throwing 82 pitches in 4.2 innings, and should be available for a full workload.

The 33-year-old Urena allowed one run in three relief innings for Los Angeles, his third different organization this season.

Dodgers Pitching Has Been Hit Hard by Injuries

Since signing a minor-league deal with Los Angeles in December, the 26-year-old Sauer has made seven appearances (one start) this season, recording a 3.05 ERA over 20.2 innings.

The right-hander’s ability to provide length could help ease the burden on a staff that’s been battered by injuries over the last few months.

Tony Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of right elbow discomfort, joining fellow starters Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell and a handful of others. That same day, the Dodgers activated relievers Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates. Los Angeles has already used 13 starting pitchers this season, most in Major League Baseball.

The Dodgers rank 21st in the majors in team ERA (4.12) and 25th in quality starts (18).

Despite that, the defending World Series champions sit atop the National League West at 40-27, 1.5 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants.

Matt Sauer Previously Spent Time with the Yankees and Royals

A former New York Yankees farmhand, Sauer was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 2023 Rule 5 Draft. He proceeded to pitch 14 games out of the bullpen for Kansas City in 2024, posting a 7.71 ERA in 16.1 innings.

Upon being designated for assignment on May 20, 2024, Sauer returned to the Yankees. In 27 appearances between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre, Sauer went 3-2 with a 6.12 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32.1 innings. Following the season, he elected free agency.

Sauer should presumably fill a need as the Dodgers continue to wait to get healthy. Right-hander Emmett Sheehan, who made 13 appearances (11 starts) as a rookie in 2023, recently began a rehab assignment after missing all last season following Tommy John surgery. Shohei Ohtani has also been ramping up his mound work in hopes of joining the rotation later this season.