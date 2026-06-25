Dodgers’ Dalton Rushing Assigns Blame Over Miscommunication With Shohei Ohtani

T

he Los Angeles Dodgers improved to 52-29 with a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Leading the charge was two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who went 6.0 innings, striking out eight batters and allowing just two earned runs on five hits.

However, the most viral moment from the game came from a clear miscommunication between Ohtani and catcher Dalton Rushing.

Ohtani’s 2nd Inning Challenge

In the bottom of the second, Ohtani threw a pitch that painted the bottom edge of the strike zone, which was initially called a ball. Ohtani then called for a challenge, which Rushing strongly disagreed with.

The challenge, however, was successful for the Dodgers, and the pitch was ruled a strike.

Dalton Rushing disagreed with Shohei Ohtani’s decision to challenge. Shohei was right pic.twitter.com/v1g2T8tbxI — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 25, 2026

Ohtani and Rushing had a fairly intensive mound meeting as well in the same inning as the two simply were not on the same page, despite commanding a fairly good game outside of a few early-game miscues.

Rushing Calls It “Embarrassing”

During the postgame, Rushing took full responsibility for the miscommunication with Ohtani and called his actions “embarrassing.”

“[Ohtani] did a good job, I didn’t do a great job,” Rushing said. “It’s pretty embarrassing. Thankfully, he’s as good as he is and he can take control of the game. It was an error on my side. I messed it up.”

When discussing manager Dave Roberts and Freddie Freeman having his back in the dugout, Rushing added:

“They always have my back. Once again, it’s embarrassing that I need support like that. I’m a grown man. Both sides of the ball, it was not a great showing.”

Dalton Rushing on not being on the same page as Shohei: “I didn’t do a great job. It’s pretty embarrassing. “Thankfully he’s [Ohtani] as good as he is and he can take control of the game. ” “It was an error on my side,. I messed it up. ” pic.twitter.com/sUmeRx90PU — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 25, 2026

Ohtani Addresses Disagreement

Ohtani spoke about the disagreement after the game, acknowledging that both need to be better about being on the same page.

“We talk through the hitters in pregame meetings before the game. It’s more about in-game flexibility, reading swings and how hitters are taking their approach during the game, and then seeing where adjustments need to be made,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “I personally realized we just have to be on the same page and communicate throughout the game.”

“Two pitches were called. The first one was off-speed, the second pitch was a fastball. Rush thought he was getting an off-speed pitch because I started moving after the first pitch was called,” Ohtani added when asked about the second-inning past ball that led to a run.

Ohtani is now 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA this season. Interestingly, with Will Smith behind the plate, Ohtani has a 0.74 ERA and has allowed just five earned runs across 10 games.

In three games with Rushing catching, Ohtani has allowed nine earned runs and holds a 4.34 ERA.