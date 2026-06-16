Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops ‘Encouraging’ Edwin Diaz Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers rolled without Edwin Diaz nearly two months ago. Diaz last threw heat on April 19 in a road contest against the Colorado Rockies. Manager Dave Roberts needed to turn to different arms including plucking from Triple-A in Diaz’s absence.

Diaz is recovering from elbow surgery, which involved removing loose bodies (small fragments of bones). He managed to avoid sustaining ligament damage in his throwing arm, which likely would’ve shut down his entire 2026 season.

Are the Dodgers ready to welcome back the right-hander? Especially before the 2026 MLB All-Star break arrives in one month?

Roberts dropped an “encouraging” update there ahead of the Dodgers’ home contest against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Edwin Diaz Showing Progress Before Making his Dodgers Return

Diaz is “coming along well” Roberts revealed via Jack Harris of The California Post. But he added another nugget that will get Dodger fans gleaming.

“He’s been playing catch, he should be throwing a bullpen here this week,” Roberts added.

This doesn’t mean Diaz will be back before the July break, though. Roberts and the Dodgers envision him becoming ready after the summer event. The annual contest now heads to Philadelphia and there will likely be some Dodgers representation there.

But Diaz is adding arm depth during a more crucial time for MLB teams including the defending World Series champs: Post MLB All-Star break. Los Angeles needs a plethora of pitching options to make the new push for a third straight WS crown, a first in franchise history.

Edwin Diaz off to Slow Start with the Dodgers

Diaz arrived as a prized free agent pickup for the back-to-back World Series winners. He landed in the City of Angels fresh off producing his third career all-star nod while with the New York Mets. He posted a 6-3 mark on the hill while striking out 98 batters and surrendering 14 runs.

Diaz delivered his best success in Queens, New York, by playing in two of his three all-star games as a Met. He also landed on the National League team during the 2022 season, which witnessed 118 batters fanned.

So he fueled hype for a team already facing immense expectations for 2026. But Diaz hasn’t lived up to his $69 million contract. He’s claimed just one starting pitching win this season while appearing in seven games. Opponents pounded nine hits against him with seven runs and one home run allowed.

Roberts needs the Mets version of Diaz for the Dodgers to ignite another championship run.

Edwin Diaz not the Only Notable Dodgers Update

Roberts dropped one more update Dodger fans needed to hear involving Tyler Glasnow. He’s not cleared yet, with Glasnow still dealing with back spasms. Glasnow took rest after May 6 when he needed to leave that Houston Astros game early.

The beloved veteran holds a 3-0 overall record on the hill this season and has pitched in seven games total, throwing 49 strikeouts while allowing 20 hits with five home runs.

Finally, Shohei Ohtani remains on track to take the mound on Wednesday, making it his first start since June 10 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.