Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Eases ‘Small’ Concern Involving Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers embrace the impact of Shohei Ohtani each day. Especially as Ohtani gets back into a groove on the mound in front of manager Dave Roberts.

However, the three-time World Series winning skipper needed to address a concern now involving the two-way star. Yet Roberts believes this setback is “small.”

What’s Bothering Shohei Ohtani

Roberts revealed that the right-handed thrower is dealing with a blister while on the mound. Except he eased concerns of fans and media about the slight ailment, per Dodgers reporter David Vassegh on Thursday.

“Dave Roberts said the blister on Shohei Ohtani’s right middle finger is really small and not a concern moving forward,” Vassegh posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Turns out the blister didn’t show up right away either ahead of Thursday night.

“Ohtani has been managing pitching with a blister on his right middle finger his last couple of starts per Dave Roberts,” Vassegh added.

Another words, the Dodgers standout played with the skin infection during the previous two games against the rival Arizona Diamondbacks. But again looked undeterred.

Roberts downplayed that Ohtani’s blister had nothing to do with the eight batters he walked in the previous three starts before Wednesday’s showdown.

“I don’t think so,” Roberts said to reporters. “When his command has been off, I think it’s a bigger thing than just a blister. Because it’s a small blister, it’s small. That’s just when his mechanics are out of whack.”

Ohtani Becomes Blunt About Pitching State

Ohtani smacked a total of five hits in the Tuesday and Wednesday outings on the offensive side. He blasted three hits in the latter contest won by Los Angeles 7-0.

The reigning Most Valuable Player set the tone with a lead-off infield single toward second base. He later blasted a single toward left field then right during the top of the sixth and ninth inning, respectively.

Ohtani looked unbothered again by the skin irritation on his throwing hand, producing six scoreless innings. He struck out six total Diamondback batters while surrendering two hits.

Newcomer relief pitcher Jonathan Hernandez, who signed May 18 following a stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, relieved Ohtani. Though the starting pitcher claimed the win and improved his 2026 record to 6-2.

Ohtani tends to become his own honest critic. Even amid the constant dominance Dodger fans and the MLB are used to.

He believes his throwing is improving, blister and all.

“Today was definitely a lot better than last time,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton, which he shared via MLB reporter Katie Woo of The Athletic. “Hard to say if today was really good, just have to look back and review it, but I could tell for sure it was better than last time.”

He added how he feels his hitting has taken a “mechanical” approach. Ohtani turned to small ball to keep Arizona on its toes over pursuing the home run blast. He remains a threat to blast the ball deep, though, whenever he picks up a bat.

Los Angeles rolled without Ohtani for the Thursday contest with Arizona.