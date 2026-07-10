Mookie Betts Sends Clear Message About Dave Roberts’ Future With the Dodgers

The back-to-back World Series champions, are first to 60 wins yet again. On Monday, July 6, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 8-7 to secure their 60th win.

Manager Dave Roberts, has been with the organization since 2016. He has led the team to three World Series Championships, five National League Pennants, nine NL West division titles, and recently reached his 1,000th managerial win.

Roberts signed a four-year, $32.4 million contract in 2025 that keeps him with the organization through 2029. After that, his future is still unknown.

However, tenured shortstop Mookie Betts, has made his stance clear about Roberts’ future with the Dodgers.

Mookie Betts Wants Dave Roberts to Remain With Los Angeles Dodgers Until He Retires in 2032

In July 2020, Mookie Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that keeps him with the team until 2032.

January of this year, Betts confirmed that 2032 will be his last season.

“I’ll be 40, my little girl will be 14, my son will be 10,” Betts said via MLB.com. “My parents were always there, and I want do that same thing for my kids.” Now that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expiration date is slowly approaching, Betts wants to ensure his manager’s timeline aligns with his own. Los Angeles Times journalist Bill Shaikin confirmed that Roberts is taking Betts’ request into consideration. “Dave Roberts says that Mookie Betts wants him to manage Dodgers until his contract is up after the 2032 season,” via Dodgers Nation on X. “Mookie has already stated he’ll be retiring at that time. Dave says that’s something he’s thinking about.”

“Mookie wants me to manage until his contract expires, so that’s something I am thinking about,” Roberts told Shaikin. “But I can be certain I’m not going to do 20 years. It’s too much. I love it, but it’s a lot to give. To see myself doing that for another seven, eight, nine years, that’s a lot.”

While 2029 and 2032 are still years away, it’s hard to imagine the Dodgers without both Betts and Roberts. Both have had a lasting impact on the organization. Roberts has spent all but one of his managerial games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and became the fastest manager in history to record 1,000 career wins.

Mookie Betts’ Career

As of yesterday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, Mookie Betts has officially been a Los Angeles Dodger for the same amount of games as a Boston Red Sox.

In 794 games with the Dodgers and Red Sox, Betts’ stat line is eerily similar.

With the Red Sox he recorded 139 HR, 470 RBI, .301 AVG, 134 OPS+, 34.6 fWAR, AL MVP, 1 World Series title.

And with the Dodgers he has 163 HR, 473 RBI, .275 AVG, 134 OPS+, 29.3 fWAR, 3 World Series titles and counting…

“The sports world sees Mookie as a Dodger, I think they see Freddie Freeman now as a Dodger which is crazy… it’s flown by,” Roberts said when asked about Betts’ impact with the Dodgers.

This season hasn’t been Betts’ best. He suffered an oblique injury in early April, and struggled to find his footing for a bit.

Now through 57 games, Betts is slashing .237/.297/.425 with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs.