Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Reacts to Shohei Ohtani News During Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers got back in the win column Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, some of the biggest news of the day came before the game when Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani threw a bullpen session from the mound for the first time in weeks.

Ohtani has been dealing with a lingering knee injury. While he’s remained in the lineup as a hitter, he hasn’t pitched since before the All-Star break.

Dave Roberts Reacts to Ohtani Update

Roberts revealed that Ohtani threw 35 pitches and used his entire arsenal during the session.

“35 pitches. He used his entire mix. He felt encouraged,” Roberts said. “You know, given the season, I think the play is going to be, you know, sort of once he gets back and goes through a couple more pens or a pen and then you get to the lives, and I can’t see less than two lives, and then I would see him in a Major League game and you can kind of start that one-inning thing in the big leagues.

“I’m pretty confident… I’m pretty confident that if we stay the course, he’s going to, in two, three, four, five days, and if we get out of that, I think we’ll be out of the woods.”

Dave Roberts he felt encouraged with Shohei Ohtani’s bullpen session this afternoon, per @DodgersBeat pic.twitter.com/mFE8kVIju2 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 15, 2026

Ohtani Speaks on Injury

Last week, Ohtani told the media that he’s progressing in the right direction, but he still had several steps and benchmarks to clear before returning to the mound. Throwing a bullpen session was one of those important benchmarks.

“It’s getting pretty good, day-by-day,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “It’s hard to tell at this point what the schedule’s going to look like because first I need to do plyos and then go into long toss and then go into bullpen progression. So rather than rush the progression of this, I want to make sure that we’re heading in the right direction and taking the right steps.”