MLB World Reacts to Dodgers’ Edwin Diaz Return Update

Edwin Diaz has appeared in just seven games this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers and last pitched on April 19.

On April 22, Diaz landed on the IL after undergoing a procedure to remove loose bodies from his elbow, which came with an estimated recovery timeline of three months.

While the Dodgers have managed to stay among the best teams in MLB without him, they could use another arm in the bullpen, especially late in games. It now appears Diaz’s return is approaching.

Diaz Beginning Rehab Stint

On Saturday, David Vassegh of SportsNet LA reported that Diaz will begin a rehab assignment with the Single-A Ontario Tower Buzzers.

While he will likely make a handful of appearances in the minors, the timing works out well with the All-Star break approaching. After Saturday and Sunday’s games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers won’t play again until next Friday, when they travel to the Bronx to begin a series against the New York Yankees.

BREAKING: Edwin Diaz will make his first rehab outing tonight with the Ontario Tower Buzzers 🚨 Diaz has his eyes set on returning to the Dodgers bullpen following the All-Star break.@towerbuzzers pic.twitter.com/YmzZLiTBtx — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) July 11, 2026

Dave Roberts Update

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared that Diaz assignment comes after he faced two live batting practices, which included him facing off against Kike Hernandez and both outings went as planned.

He reportedly reached 94-95 mph and came out good and on schedule with his pitches, which is a great sign about him tending in the right direction to return following his rehab assignment.

MLB World Reacts on Social Media

@SleeperDodgers: “Let’s go Edwin!”

@BSaarX: Bad news is we have to listen to those awful trumpets again and everyone pretends that it sounds great.”

@rtwosweetooth: “Hoping they’re not rushing him bc the relievers stink right now!!”

@nintendallie: “Not me literally having tickets to this game!!! Can’t wait for some buzzer fun and Diaz action.”

Diaz’ Career Success

Diaz signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Dodgers this past offseason after becoming a premier closer during his time with the New York Mets which spanned six years.

He began his career with the Seattle Mariners where he spent three seasons before joining New York and now Los Angeles.

Last season, he appeared in 63 games and had a 1.63 ERA, notching 28 saves. He has 257 career saves across his career and 849 strikeouts.