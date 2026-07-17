Dodgers Make Big Announcement on Star Pitcher Edwin Diaz

Los Angeles Dodgers star Edwin Diaz is moving a step closer to returning from elbow surgery.

The standout closer is set to make a rehab appearance with Single-A Ontario on Friday, the club announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Diaz, 32, is on the 60-day injured list after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow in April.

One of the offseason’s most anticipated signings, Diaz struggled out of the gate for Los Angeles. The right-hander had a 10.50 ERA over his first seven appearances, allowing nine hits (one home run) and seven runs in six innings. He also showed diminished velocity — his average fastball dipped from 97.2 mph to 95.7 mph — leading to his stint on the IL.

Diaz Made a Rehab Outing with Single-A Before All-Star Break

Diaz made his first rehab outing with Ontario on July 11, striking out two batters in a scoreless inning. He threw 11 pitches, eight for strikes.

That assignment followed two appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, in which Diaz’s fastball was clocked up to 98 mph.

Most likely, the Dodgers will ask Diaz to pitch back-to-back days before activating him from the IL. But for the time being, he appears to be making considerable progress.

Diaz is in First Season With Dodgers

Diaz may be eased back initially, but he’ll likely return to being the Dodgers’ primary ninth-inning option before long. Despite an ugly start to the season, Diaz has proven to be one of baseball’s most dominant closers. He was 4-for-5 in save opportunities prior to the injury.

In six seasons with the New York Mets, Diaz recorded a 2.93 ERA in 332 appearances. His 144 saves rank third in franchise history.

The three-time All-Star was one of baseball’s most coveted free agents before the Dodgers signed him to a three-year, $69 million deal. The Dodgers envisioned him being one of the final pieces in their bid to win three straight World Series titles, a feat last accomplished by the 1998-00 New York Yankees.

Los Angeles has mainly used a closer-by-committee approach in his absence, with left-hander Tanner Scott recording a team-high 13 saves.

The 61-36 Dodgers, owners of baseball’s best record, will open a three-game series against the Yankees in New York on Friday (7:05 p.m. ET).