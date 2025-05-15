Dodgers Fans Are Feeling Deja Vu With This Star’s Latest Surge

L

os Angeles Dodgers fans are once again riding a wave of excitement, watching their star player ignite the team’s offense with a surge that feels like history repeating itself.

Ohtani kicked off the game in style, clobbering a 403-foot leadoff home run, immediately setting the tone and adding to his impressive season tally—now at 13 homers. But his impact went beyond that first swing. He finished the night 2-for-4, boosting his May slash line to an eye-popping .341/.442/.818 across 48 at-bats.

That kind of offensive production, even without pitching this year, keeps the conversation alive around a potential back-to-back MVP campaign.

Dodgers and Ohtani bounce back after embarrassing performance

The game itself was a back-and-forth battle early on. After Ohtani’s and Andy Pages’ towering homers gave the Dodgers a 2–0 lead, the Athletics answered with timely power of their own.

Tyler Soderstrom’s two-run homer and Miguel Andujar’s RBI double put the Athletics briefly ahead. But the Dodgers countered midgame with Hyeseong Kim’s solo homer, a clutch RBI double from pinch-hitter Miguel Rojas, and a late-game surge capped by Max Muncy’s three-run homer.

Dodgers’ depth is coming in handy

One of the most compelling storylines came in the eighth inning, when the Athletics intentionally walked Ohtani to pitch to Mookie Betts, who had been hitless in his previous seven at-bats.

It was a high-stakes risk relying on analytics and a cold streak, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts responded with a brilliant counter. He sent Kike Hernandez to pinch-hit, who singled and advanced on a sacrifice. Betts then silenced the doubters with a clutch double, extending the lead to 6–3 and delivering a definitive momentum shift in LA’s favor.

Beyond the in-game drama, the Dodgers’ power response was remarkable considering they had just been shelled 11–1 the previous day, where the Athletics smashed five homers—a season high for them. The ability to bounce back by hitting four home runs and overwhelming the Athletics’ pitching staff speaks volumes about the Dodgers’ clubhouse resilience and mental toughness moving forward.

On the mound, starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto settled in after early struggles, delivering a solid six innings with six strikeouts. Meanwhile, Athletics’ Gunnar Hoglund, making only his second start, was undone by three hard-hit dingers.

For Dodgers fans, Ohtani’s offensive brilliance in May is a thrilling reminder of his MVP-level impact—this time, purely from the batter’s box. His surge not only reignites hopes for consecutive MVP awards but also signals a shift in how value and impact are measured in today’s game.

If this form continues, the Dodgers aren’t just bouncing back—they’re reasserting themselves as true championship contenders with Ohtani at the forefront even if he never pitches this season.