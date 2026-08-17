Dodgers Fans Send Outraged Message to Kyle Tucker Following Recent Performance

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Sunday, August 6. This loss solidified a 3-1 series loss against the Brewers, while also dropping their regular season series 4-3.

Their offense continues to struggle at the plate, putting up only 25 runs in their seven-game home stretch. $60 million outfielder Kyle Tucker is caught in the crossfire from Dodgers fans, following his recent 0-3 performance at the plate, and an error in the outfield.

Los Angeles Dodgers Fans Boo Kyle Tucker After Dropped Ball in the Outfield

At the top of the ninth inning on Sunday, Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers hit a fly ball to the warning track in right field with one out and a runner on first. While the ball wasn’t exactly a routine fly ball, Kyle Tucker got his glove on the ball and still was unable to come away with a catch.

This dropped ball led to Brewers scoring two more runs, and running away with the game. Fans immediately booed Tucker in his home stadium following his drop.

“Kyle Tucker is being booed by the Dodger Stadium crowd on Sunday,” Sports Illustrated writer Noah Camras wrote on X. “He’s 0-for-19 on this homestand. He just dropped this ball in right field. It’s been a miserable season for the Dodgers’ $240 million man.”

“Kyle Tucker is 0-for-19 on this homestand and is slashing .189/.286/.272 at Dodger Stadium this season,” ESPN reporter Alden González added.

At Dodger Stadium, Tucker only has two home runs and 17 RBIs.

On the road, Tucker is slashing .275/.371/.469 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, sat Tucker on Saturday from frustration brewing due to his struggles at Dodger stadium.

In January, the Dodgers signed Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract with a $64 million signing bonus. Tucker has player opt-out clauses after the second and third years.

MLB World Claims Kyle Tucker is a ‘Bust’ on Social Media

Here’s what people are saying on social media about Kyle Tucker:

Doug McKain: Kyle Tucker is 0-for-3 today, as his struggles at Dodger Stadium continue. He’s now hitting .232 with a 97 wRC+ and has posted a -6 OOA in right field. At this point, he hasn’t been that much better than Michael Conforto—and he’s costing more than $40 million more.

@CodifyBaseball: Since the pitcher’s mound was lowered in 1969, the only MLB hitter to have an 85-game home span with an: AVG below .182, OBP below .288, SLG below .266 (in at least 338 plate appearances) is Kyle Tucker.

Cody Canelo: And look, we gave Kyle Tucker the benefit of the doubt. But going hitless for the entire homestand is flat-out embarrassing. I cannot believe the Dodgers paid $60 million for this. At some point, the benefit of the doubt has to run out.

@YourFriendKyle_: Can’t help but feel bad for Kyle Tucker, man. He’s barely getting paid any money, he’s on a team that has absolutely zero talent on it, he f—–g stinks at baseball and he’s the ugliest player in the MLB. Okay the first 2 were lies, but still gotta feel for the guy.

Howard Cole: In addition to all this other problems, Tucker is afraid of outfield fences and is an utter disgrace of a Dodger.

@Klein25: Brewers can have home field advantage so that Kyle Tucker starts a potential NLCS on the road since apparently he’s too privileged to hit at Dodger Stadium. Kiké Hernandez starting in favor of Kyle Tucker in a must win playoff game could not be more obvious.

Harry Ruiz: Can’t hit at Dodger Stadium. Can’t be a good defensive right fielder at Dodger Stadium. Kyle Tucker should exclusively play on the road for the Dodgers.