Dodgers Fans Take Victory Lap After Tarik Skubal Acquisition

On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off another major acquisition as they attempt to become the first club since the New York Yankees to win three consecutive World Series titles.

They acquired pitcher Tarik Skubal, the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner, from the Detroit Tigers, and in return, they sent outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith back to the Motor City.

So far, the trade has generated enormous controversy, adding to the Dodgers’ already massive payroll and giving them yet another notable, high-priced player that fans of opposition clubs feel will contribute toward a potential lockout in 2027.

Until then, Dodgers fans are thrilled at the prospect of chasing a third straight World Series victory with Skubal in the mix.

Fans Of The Los Angeles Dodgers Take A Victory Lap On Social Media After Tarik Skubal Acquisition

Following the trade, Dodgers fans were certainly in a celebratory mood on social media.

This fan called out other MLB clubs, saying, “What really cracks me up is people saying Dodgers are ruining baseball, Lockout here we come because of the Dodgers. Salary cap needed because of the Dodgers. How about other teams not be so cheap and do what the Dodgers are doing. Oh, Thats right, they rather cry about it all.”

This fan said, “All the haters really went from “October Chokers” to “Dodgers Ruining Baseball” real quick. Everyone is in the Dodgers Dynasty, deal with it “To beat the champs, you gotta knock em out””

“LET’S FKN GOOOO🔥🔥🔥All baseball twitter right now 😭😭😭,” another fan exclaimed.

“Exciting move! Skubal is going to be a great addition to the rotation. Looking forward to seeing him in Dodger blue!” this fan wrote.

This fan said, “The Dodgers are proving once again that in the modern MLB era, if you have money, a strong farm system, and a ruthless front office, you can keep adding firepower even after winning a championship. Skubal is just a rental (he hits free agency after this season), but for a run at a third straight title? Totally worth it.”

Finally, this fan exclaimed, “The Dodgers didn’t just win the trade deadline… they ended it. Tarik Skubal in Dodger blue is pure cinema. Who’s next?”

Tarik Skubal Bid Goodbye To The Tigers

Despite moving on to a new challenge, it wasn’t easy for Skubal to leave the Tigers clubhouse.

“I’m very appreciative of all the things the Tigers did for me,” he said. “Drafting me in 2018, giving a kid a chance out of a small school and giving me every resource to use. Everything has always been at my disposal. They’ve always had answers and a plan for me, so yeah — I feel like I’ve experienced a lot and gone through a lot of failure early in my career, and this club never stopped believing in me. They kept throwing me back out there every fifth day when I probably didn’t deserve it. That’s something I’ll never take for granted.”

“It’s crazy,” Skubal continued. “Going into this season, this isn’t what I planned on doing. But circumstances change, situations change.”