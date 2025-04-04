Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Lands on 10-Day Injured List After Shower Mishap

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is back on the shelf after an awkward accident landed him on the 10-day injured list.

Freeman re-sprained his right ankle after slipping in the shower last weekend. It’s the same ankle that gave him trouble throughout last postseason and required surgery in December to clean up lingering issues. Freeman missed the Dodgers’ two games in Tokyo with rib discomfort, but it’s the ankle that’s keeping him out now.

The Dodgers placed Freeman on the IL retroactive to March 31. He sat out the entire series against the Braves this week, and there’s still no official word from the club on how long he’ll be sidelined. The team hasn’t announced a corresponding roster move yet, either.

What’s unclear is whether this new sprain is as severe as the one Freeman battled last October. At the time, Freeman admitted he likely would’ve missed four to six weeks had the injury happened earlier in the year. He gutted it out for the postseason, but there’s not as much urgency this early in the year, particularly with the Dodgers incredibly hot start.

For now, Kiké Hernández has held down first base in Freeman’s absence, starting all five games since the injury.

Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation reports that Dalton Rushing is the leading candidate to get called up should the team call upon its minor league depth.

“Rushing’s path to joining the big league roster has been blocked by catchers Will Smith and Austin Barnes,” writes Camras. “However, Rushing does have experience playing first base, and this could be his best opportunity to make his MLB debut for the foreseeable future barring an injury. The Dodgers have wanted to see how Rushing’s bat would play at the MLB level.”

The Dodgers open a weekend series in Philadelphia against the Phillies Friday night with Yoshinobu Yamamoto facing Jesús Luzardo.