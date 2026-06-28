Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Sparks Reactions for ‘Slick’ Derek Jeter Moment

Freddie Freeman hit Derek Jeter territory on Saturday for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But this had nothing do to with pounding a hit or reaching any stat accolade. The Los Angeles Dodgers star Freeman instead pulled a “Jeter” on defense against the San Diego Padres.

Freeman first extended out his left arm to stop the ground ball from rolling past first. The first baseman protected the bag by planting his foot on base for the tag out. But then Freeman jumped to the air to execute his pass toward Mookie Betts.

The Jeter moment delivered the double play for the Dodgers. Then fired up fan reactions who compared the World Series winner to the baseball legend from the New York Yankees.

Notable Reactions for Freddie Freeman/Derek Jeter Moment

The MLB X (formerly known as Twitter) account hailed Freeman’s throw as a “slick” double play. Fans wasted no time in chiming in, including one who wants to see a position switch for the veteran.

“Let Freddie play short stop,” one fan joked on X.

Yet one fan believed Freeman’s throw was prettier than anything Jeter pulled off.

“Freeman out-Jetering Jeter at first base while the Yankees still pay for his museum wing,” the fan joked online. “Real ones know the Dodgers just collect legends.”

One more fan believed Freeman executes the jump throw better.

“Derek Jeter saw this and said ‘that’s my move… but make it better,'” the fan said. “Freddie Freeman ain’t just hitting, he’s DEFENDING the throne.”

Freddie Freeman Showed no Panic Amid Recent Struggles

Freeman hit a certain thud before facing the National League West Padres.

He combined for only one hit facing the Baltimore Orioles during their June 19-21 three-game series. Freeman then became a part of LA’s hitting struggles in the June 23 victory over the Minnesota Twins, but completed a narrow 2-1 win.

Still, Freeman showed no panic in talking to Spectrum Sports LA after that win. Including making a bold declaration.

“Good teams win close ball games. We’ll get it going. It’s the middle of the year, we’ll be fine,” Freeman said postgame.

His words came in great timing for the back-to-back World Series winners. Los Angeles placed itself in a great position to win its fourth game in the last five contests.

Freeman, Dodgers Explode Offensively Versus Padres

Los Angeles stumbled on Friday against San Diego inside Petco Park, absorbing the 7-1 loss.

But the bats erupted under the Saturday night lights near the Gaslamp District. Los Angeles piled on 14 runs by the eighth inning. That includes the Dodgers tacking on an astonishing nine runs during the sixth.

Freeman set the tone for the scoring rampage during that sequence, scoring on an error. Tommy Edman blasted a single that lured Max Muncy home. Kyle Tucker later ripped a home run over to right field, bringing Edman home in the process. Dalton Rushing followed by smacking a solo homer that sailed over to right filed at 398 feet.

Freeman eventually came back to hit a sacrifice ground ball RBI which brought the lead to 7-1. Yet of course the talk of the night was his “Jeter” moment.