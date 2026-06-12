Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change Before White Sox Series

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will start a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Most recently, the Dodgers won the series finale with the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-6.

Right fielder Kyle Tucker went 1-for-5 with two RBIs in the win on Thursday.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change

Ahead of the series opener, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Dodgers 6/12 A. Call LF A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF M. Rojas 2B M. Muncy 3B S. Espinal DH C. Robinson C R. Sasaki SP”

After batting sixth in Thursday’s game, Tucker has been moved up to fifth in the team’s lineup.

On the season, the four-time All-Star is batting .237 with 57 hits, 16 doubles, five home runs, 41 runs, 34 RBIs and five stolen bases in 65 games.

Tucker’s .714 OPS is the lowest since his 2018 rookie season, where he appeared in only 28 games.

Prior to the season, the two-time Silver Slugger winner signed a four-year, $240 million contract with the Dodgers. Tucker had previously played for the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros.

Dodgers Right Now

At 44-25, the Los Angeles Dodgers are eight games above the San Diego Padres in the National League West. They have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Right-hander Roki Sasaki will make his 12th start of the season. He enters Friday’s matchup with a 3-3 record and a 4.03 ERA. Sasaki had an impressive performance in his last outing as he did not allow a run over seven innings, allowing only two hits and striking out 10 batters.

White Sox Right Now

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox have also announced their starting lineup ahead of the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “White Sox 6/12 S. Antonacci LF M. Vargas 3B A. Benintendi DH C. Montgomery SS B. Montgomery RF C. Meidroth 2B J. Gonzalez 1B T. Peters CF D. Romo C A. Kay SP”

At 36-31, the Chicago White Sox have taken the lead in the American League Central. They most recently won two games in a series with the Atlanta Braves. The White Sox have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games.