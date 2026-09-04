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Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Draws Fan Criticism After Lazy Effort in Cardinals Game

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at bat during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on August 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night to salvage the series, but Kyle Tucker’s struggles persist, and Dodgers fans are not pleased with his lack of hustle.

In the Dodgers’ win on Thursday night, Tucker struck out looking in the fourth inning, but the Cardinals catcher dropped the ball, so Tucker needed to run to first base as it became a force out.

However, Tucker jogged, which caught the eye of many LA fans.

Tucker signed a four-year, $240 million contract to join LA, but he hasn’t exactly lived up to the $60 million AAV extension he signed.

Let’s get into some fan reactions to the Kyle Tucker incident on Thursday.

Kyle Tucker Not Pleasing Dodgers Fans in First Year with Club

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 30: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with Kyle Tucker #23 after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

To be struggling at the plate is one thing, but to also show a lack of effort is another.

Kyle Tucker is an everyday player for the Dodgers, and it feels like over the past few weeks he isn’t doing much to help the team win, in fact he’s doing more harm than good.

Here are some reactions to Kyle Tucker’s slow jog on a drop third strike:

@WexlerRules: “Not escaping the “he doesn’t love baseball” allegations lol”
@paceball__: “Is it time for the Dodgers to bench Kyle Tucker? Season Stats: 11 HR 58 RBI 10 SB .225 AVG | .325 OBP | .677 OPS Pace: 13 HR / 68 RBI / 12 SB”
Some fans are even calling for the Dodgers to bring up a prospect to replace Tucker.
Tucker’s “lack of care” if you will could ultimately end up holding the Dodgers back from a three-peat.
@BargerMVP_SZN: “Dodgers pay Kyle Tucker $60M/yr to have the worst DRS for a RF and have a .670 OPS”

Looking at Kyle Tucker This Season….

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 04: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers singles during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kyle Tucker has played 132 games for the Dodgers this season. His bWAR is -0.2.

He’s batting .225 with an OPS+ of 89. His career OPS+ is 132.

Tucker has expressed not liking playing in Dodger Stadium, but this slump is bigger than home/road splits.

The Dodgers may have a real Kyle Tucker problem on their hands.

And manager Dave Roberts may have some tough decisions to make come October regarding his place in the lineup.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Draws Fan Criticism After Lazy Effort in Cardinals Game

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