Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Telling Quote on $240 Million Star

The Los Angeles Dodgers are running away with the National League West. Since the middle of May, they have been the best team in baseball, and Tuesday night in Phoenix was another example of why. Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman carried the offense in a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks that got uncomfortable late before closing out.

The Dodgers now sit six games clear in the NL West. The wins keep coming.

When the topic turned to Tucker, Roberts was direct about what he has seen.

What Roberts Said About His $240M Signing

Kyle Tucker came to Los Angeles this offseason as one of the most coveted hitters on the market. Four All-Star appearances. A proven track record. The left-handed bat the Dodgers were convinced would thrive in their lineup.

Two months in, it has not fully clicked yet.

Roberts has been watching. He has seen Tucker break from his usual pregame routine, taking his swing work outside in back-to-back sessions before a recent game. He has tracked the numbers, and knows what a locked-in Tucker looks like.

Roberts was asked about Tucker. He did not deflect.

“I wouldn’t say disappointed,” Roberts said. “I would say I’m probably just hoping that there’s some traction for him and for our sake. He’s working hard. There’s a day where it looks like he’s back and feeling comfortable. Then a couple days where you look at him and it looks like he’s searching again. For me, you just hope he can find something that sticks.”

What the Numbers Show

Through two months, Tucker is hitting .235 with four home runs and a .715 OPS. For a four-time All-Star, those numbers have not reflected the full range of what he is capable of. The left-handed power that made him one of the most sought-after hitters in this past offseason has shown up only in flashes.

He has had days where the swing looked exactly right. A stretch earlier in the season where the ball was leaving the bat with authority and the approach felt locked in. Roberts saw it. The whole team saw it.

It just has not held.

What the Dodgers Need From Tucker

Los Angeles is winning without Tucker at his best. Ohtani and Freeman have been hot enough to carry the offense through the quieter stretches, and the Dodgers have built a lead that reflects that.

Tucker has shown before he can be that player. The Dodgers have seen enough to believe the consistency will come.

They are just still waiting for it to arrive and stay.

Final Word for the Dodgers

The division lead is comfortable. The wins are stacking up.

Tucker is the one piece still finding its footing. The belief inside that clubhouse has not wavered.

Roberts is not panicking. He is just hoping something sticks.