Dodgers Land Potential Mookie Betts Replacement in new Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Dodgers must enjoy Mookie Betts as much as they can. Betts isn’t getting any younger and the likes of president Andrew Friedman plus manager Dave Roberts need to think about his replacement at some point.

Not just limited to the MLB free agency market either.

Betts, 33, still remains a valuable contributor and reliable asset at short stop. Although he’s presented struggles as a lead off hitter on offense before. But he brings a still-reliable defensive presence at multiple spots, particularly the short stop position.

One MLB Mock Draft started to envision Betts’ eventual replacement there. And this option comes via the backyard of the rival San Francisco Giants.

Who the Dodgers Take in Latest Mock Draft

Los Angeles doesn’t land in the first 25 selections through the latest roll out from Bleacher Report. Nor do they end up owning a PPI (Prospect Promotion Incentive) pick.

They fall to No. 40 overall in the second round, where short stop Tyler Spangler lands to the defending World Series champions.

So LA in this scenario lands a high school prospect to build with. Spangler stars for renown Bay Area prep powerhouse De La Salle High in Concord, California. The Spartans aren’t just known for delivering stout football production. DLS also is a big feeder of college and pro baseball teams.

Kyle Harrison is one De La Salle alumnus who made it to the big leagues after graduating in 2020. Same with 2001 grad Chris Carter before playing with the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.

Background on Potential Dodgers Draft Pick

Spangler hails out of nearby Danville, California in the valley region of the Bay Area.

He’s a natural short stop who bats with his left hand but throws with his right. Spangler presents growing power at the bat, hitting a reported exit velocity of 100 miles per hour. He even throws at 84 mph on defense.

Spangler brings hitting consistency to the diamond. He batted at .375 during his sophomore year per MaxPreps. But that number spiked to .430 during his junior season. He’s smashed 10 home runs during the latter campaign and scored 84 total runs in his prep career, featuring 42 during his junior season.

Stanford earned a verbal commitment from him already. But he looks bound to join the big leagues soon and bypass the college game.

How Much Longer can Dodgers Hang Onto Mookie Betts

Betts locked in a 12-year, $365 million contract with the boys in blue back in 2021.

He holds six more seasons with that massive deal. Except his annual payroll rises each season.

LA pays him more than $25.1 million for 2026. That number climbs to $29.6 million the following year, though. He’ll stay at that latter number until 2029.

Yet his payroll drops by 2030, dipping to $27.1 million during that time. Betts enters free agency once he turns 40 years of age.

However, that likely means Betts will be way past his prime once his contract expires. There’s no telling how much longer he wants to lace up the baseball cleats and bring the glove in tow. Hence why Spangler rises as a new thought here.