Dodgers Linked to 8-Time All-Star Before Trade Deadline

The MLB Trade Deadline is set for Aug. 3, which means teams still have just under a month to decide whether they will be buyers or sellers.

For the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s safe to assume they will once again be buyers. While they don’t have many holes across their star-studded roster, there are still several intriguing targets who could be on the trade block.

Dodgers Linked to 8-Time All-Star

In ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel’s latest article released Monday morning, they ranked the top 2026 MLB trade deadline candidates, along with “best fits” for each player listed.

The Dodgers were mentioned frequently, but one name stood out in particular: Boston Red Sox closer and eight-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman, who ranked as the 10th-best available player on their list.

Chapman is 38 years old, but he remains highly effective. Passan and McDaniel labeled his chances of being traded at 90%.

Notably, a proven closer could be one of the few valuable additions the Dodgers are lacking, with Edwin Díaz still on the IL.

We are four weeks away from MLB’s August 3 trade deadline ⏳@kileymcd and @JeffPassan walk through the big names teams could be targeting ⬇️ https://t.co/FrvuME4DNe — ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2026

ESPN’s Breakdown

The breakdown of Chapman read:

“Relief pitchers are often some of the most impactful deadline acquisitions, and Boston’s closer is as effective as ever. Chapman doesn’t throw as hard as he once did, but he now works with four distinct pitches. He’s still throwing his fastball in the high 90s, which is plenty of velocity when hitters also have to gear up for his slider and splitter.

Here’s the greatest truism of the deadline: everyone needs a good reliever. Teams will climb over each other for Chapman.”

Beyond the Dodgers, ESPN also listed the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cleveland Guardians as top fits.

Chapman’s 2026 Campaign

Chapman has appeared in 28 games this season, and with the Red Sox struggling, he hasn’t had as many save opportunities as expected. Still, he has managed to convert 18 saves in those 28 appearances.

He is currently posting a 2.36 ERA across 26.2 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts and a 1.27 WHIP.