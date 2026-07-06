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Dodgers Linked to 8-Time All-Star Before Trade Deadline

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels
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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The MLB Trade Deadline is set for Aug. 3, which means teams still have just under a month to decide whether they will be buyers or sellers.

For the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s safe to assume they will once again be buyers. While they don’t have many holes across their star-studded roster, there are still several intriguing targets who could be on the trade block.

Dodgers Linked to 8-Time All-Star

In ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel’s latest article released Monday morning, they ranked the top 2026 MLB trade deadline candidates, along with “best fits” for each player listed.

The Dodgers were mentioned frequently, but one name stood out in particular: Boston Red Sox closer and eight-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman, who ranked as the 10th-best available player on their list. 

Chapman is 38 years old, but he remains highly effective. Passan and McDaniel labeled his chances of being traded at 90%. 

Notably, a proven closer could be one of the few valuable additions the Dodgers are lacking, with Edwin Díaz still on the IL.

ESPN’s Breakdown

The breakdown of Chapman read:

“Relief pitchers are often some of the most impactful deadline acquisitions, and Boston’s closer is as effective as ever. Chapman doesn’t throw as hard as he once did, but he now works with four distinct pitches. He’s still throwing his fastball in the high 90s, which is plenty of velocity when hitters also have to gear up for his slider and splitter.

Here’s the greatest truism of the deadline: everyone needs a good reliever. Teams will climb over each other for Chapman.”

Beyond the Dodgers, ESPN also listed the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cleveland Guardians as top fits.

Chapman’s 2026 Campaign

Chapman has appeared in 28 games this season, and with the Red Sox struggling, he hasn’t had as many save opportunities as expected. Still, he has managed to convert 18 saves in those 28 appearances.

He is currently posting a 2.36 ERA across 26.2 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts and a 1.27 WHIP.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Dodgers Linked to 8-Time All-Star Before Trade Deadline

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