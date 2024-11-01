Dodgers Linked to Trading For Star $75 Million Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fresh off of winning the World Series and they are linked to trading for a star pitcher.

MLB insider Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors.com has linked the Dodgers to trading for St. Louis Cardinals ace Sonny Gray. Gray signed a three-year $75 million deal with the Cardinals in November of 2023.

However, after just one season, Gray’s name has come up in trade rumors and Adams believes the Dodgers are a logical fit.

“With two years and $65MM still owed to him, Gray is hardly a bargain,” Adams wrote. “That’s probably more than he’d get in free agency on the heels of an age-34 campaign that saw him post a 3.84 ERA in 166 1/3 frames, though his 30.3% strikeout rate and 5.8% walk rate were far more intriguing. Contenders with deep pockets and/or clean payroll outlooks could show interest. The Reds have already been loosely linked to Gray, and the Dodgers, Orioles, Giants, Rangers and Tigers stand as speculative fits.

As Adams writes, the Dodgers wouldn’t be the only team interested in Gray. The right-hander could help solidify the Los Angeles rotation that dealt with plenty of injuries throughout the playoffs and regular season.

Gray, a three-time All-Star, finished the year going 13-9 with a 3.84 ERA over 166.1 innings.

Gray Holds A No-Trade Clause

Although Grays’ name has come up in trade rumors, the starting pitcher may not be moved this off-season.

Gray has a full no-trade clause, so he has to approve any deal. But, Adams believes the right-hander would be inclined to accept a trade to a contender like the Dodgers.

“Gray has a full no-trade clause. That, coupled with his backloaded contract, makes him a tricky player to move,” Adams wrote. “Gray was selective in his decision to sign with the Cardinals. (He) implied from the outset in free agency that location mattered and that money was not his only priority. That said, Gray is also similar to Arenado in the sense that he’s a mid-30s veteran who committed to the Cardinals when the club was in win-now mode. Playing out the final two (or three) seasons of his current deal on what figures to be a non-contending team may not hold the same appeal.”

Bob Nightengale of USA Today also reported that the Cardinals are open to moving Gray.

“The St. Louis Cardinals plan to shop veteran starter Sonny Gray while reducing payroll,” Nightengale reported.

Gray signed with the Cardinals to compete for a playoff spot. But, St. Louis failed to make the playoffs last season and looks like a fringe playoff team in 2025.

Where Does Gray Fit in With the Dodgers?

The Dodgers rotation dealt with injuries last season, which resulted in Los Angeles going to bullpen games multiple times in the playoffs.

If Los Angeles trades for the Gray, he could be middle of the rotation starter for the Dodgers.

In 2025, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto appear to be the team’s top two starters. Gray could slide into the team’s No. 3 ahead of Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May. He also adds much-needed insurance to the rotation in case some starters don’t return from their injuries as expected.

In his career, Gray has a 3.51 ERA in 298 starts.