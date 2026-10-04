Dodgers Make Bold Andy Pages Decision for NLDS Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers need Andy Pages to find a better version of himself in these playoffs than he brought to the table a season ago.

In 2025, Pages was just 4-for-51 in the postseason — an .078 average.

Pages did make the play that saved the World Series when he tracked down a deep Ernie Clement flyball that would’ve won it for the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Dodgers were able to repeat.

But to three-peat, the Dodgers likely need Pages to do a little better than hit .078.

Along those lines, they also need him to be a bit more dialed in on the little things.

On Saturday evening against the Atlanta Braves, Pages used an ABS (automated ball-strike) challenge in a very inopportune spot.

Because of that, the Dodgers have made a bold decision.

What Did Andy Pages Do?

Pages chose to challenge a pitch with nobody on and two outs in the second inning on Saturday.

By most accounts, it would be viewed as a low-leverage spot.

Even more, it wasn’t a very close pitch. It was a pretty clear strike.

Pages lost the challenge, meaning the Dodgers only had one to work with the rest of the game.

This is what that looked like:

Really bad challenge from Andy Pages in the second inning with nobody on and two outs. The Dodgers are now down to one challenge for the rest of the game with a shaky umpire behind the plate. This one was a clear strike. https://t.co/yfO4K4F063 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 3, 2026

Teams generally want to save challenges for spots with men on, or a chance to get on base late in a close game.

Unless a hitter is super clear early, it’s probably not the right time to challenge.

Dodgers Change Andy Pages’ Responsibility

The Dodgers are no longer going to allow Pages to challenge calls.

Of course, they can’t actually stop him. He could still tap the top of his helmet and challenge.

But manager Dave Roberts even made it public that Pages isn’t allowed to challenge by telling reporters before NLDS Game 2.

Dave Roberts said they talked with Andy Pages about his ABS challenge yesterday, and have instructed him not to challenge pitches going forward — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) October 4, 2026

Everyone has sort of understood that every team probably has players who are politely told not to challenge, either because they’re too emotional or don’t have a good enough view of the strike zone.

It’s unusual for a manager to tell everyone that that’s the case, though.

Pages made such an egregious error, though, that Roberts admitted it to everyone.

The slugging outfielder with simply have to do damage early in the count and not put at bats into the hands of the umpire.