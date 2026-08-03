Los Angeles Dodgers Make Emmet Sheehan Decision After Tarik Skubal Trade

The Boston Red Sox swept the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, and Sunday’s start from pitcher Emmet Sheehan did not go as planned.

Sheehan lasted just 2.2 innings before the Dodgers pulled him, allowing six hits, five earned runs, and three home runs.

Ahead of Monday’s series opener at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced several notable roster moves.

Dodgers Make Sheehan Decision

With the addition of back-to-back Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal over the weekend in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Tigers, the Dodgers needed to make roster changes to create space.

Roberts revealed that Sheehan has been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, while Eric Lauer will remain in the rotation and start Wednesday after Skubal makes his Dodgers debut Tuesday.

Big pregame updates from Dave Roberts: – Emmet Sheehan is being optioned to OKC, Eric Lauer to remain in rotation

– Dalton Rushing to the IL with an elbow strain, Ben Rortvedt will be activated tomorrow (h/t @THEREAL_DV, @ByJackHarris pic.twitter.com/26wj1ft7Kc — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) August 3, 2026

In another move, the Dodgers placed catcher Dalton Rushing on the IL with an elbow strain. The team will activate recently acquired catcher Ben Rortvedt, whom they traded for on Monday, and add him to the major league roster.

Sheehan’s 2026 Season

Many believed the Dodgers would include Sheehan in the package to acquire Skubal from Detroit.

After the Dodgers kept him out of the deal, Sunday’s start gave Sheehan a chance to prove he deserved to remain in the rotation. However, he has continued to deliver inconsistent outings.

This season, Sheehan has started 20 games for the Dodgers and owns a 4-8 record with a 5.29 ERA and 108 strikeouts across 95.1 innings pitched.

Los Angeles currently has both Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow on the IL, while Shohei Ohtani remains sidelined from pitching due to a lingering knee injury.

When and if those three return, it will become even more challenging for Sheehan to find a spot in the rotation.