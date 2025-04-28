$406 Million Apart: Dodgers, Marlins Highlight Baseball’s Rich-Poor Divide

When the Miami Marlins show up at Dodger Stadium this week, the most glaring mismatch won’t be on the mound or in the lineup. It’ll be in the checkbooks. The Dodgers are rolling with a payroll north of $325 million — a number so massive their luxury tax bill alone ($150.7 million) would rank ahead of most teams’ entire payrolls. The Marlins? They’re scraping by with a $69.1 million roster, the lowest in baseball.

It’s not just a gap. It’s a canyon. As Andy McCullough of The Athletic puts it, “When the Dodgers host the Marlins this week, the payroll difference will be an estimated $406.5 million, believed to be the largest in modern history.”

Five days before the series, a different baseball scene unfolded in Miami: 7,646 fans scattered around LoanDepot Park for a Marlins-Reds game. Luis Diaz and John Hewitt, Marlins fans trying to stay optimistic, couldn’t help but notice who wasn’t there. “There’s more Reds fans than Marlins fans,” Diaz said, while Hewitt pointed out the wide-open sections behind home plate.

The disparity between baseball’s haves and have-nots has been brewing for years. But now it’s impossible to miss. A franchise like the Dodgers can leverage the Shohei Ohtani effect, deferred contracts, and a surging market to stockpile talent without blinking. Meanwhile, teams like the Marlins are investing in “sustainable” models — minor-league upgrades, new training facilities — rather than free agents. “We’re going to compete,” Marlins owner Bruce Sherman told The Athletic. “We will continue to compete.”

The Two Worlds of MLB in 2025

For Miami, competition looks like innovation on a budget. Live pitch design sessions have replaced bullpen work. Spring training was streamlined to remove downtime. “Across the board, from hitting to defense to base running, every aspect of the game was just maximized,” Marlins outfielder Derek Hill said. But social media posts like this reveal Miami fans aren’t interested in innovation if it just means more losing.

Just 7,324 fans watched the Marlins vs. Dbacks last night at loanDepot Park. The Marlins entered the game over .500. The weather was 79 degrees with clear skies. MLB has a big problem in Miami. pic.twitter.com/Z2AysZUksP — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) April 16, 2025

Talent still costs money, and the Dodgers’ spending power isn’t just deep — it’s compounding. Their ownership group reinvests in the team because the fans invest first. Dodgers president Stan Kasten framed it simply: “It’s our investing in our product for our fans. Because they continue to invest in us, in all the ways they can invest, and so it goes around and around.”

In Los Angeles, new stars join a core built on continuity and chemistry, creating an avalanche effect. “Fans can complain about it,” reliever Blake Treinen said. “But they should be more upset with ownership around the league. Because this ownership is all in.”

The Marlins, meanwhile, are left trying to foster belief amid roster teardowns and bargain-bin signings. Former closer Tanner Scott, now with the Dodgers, summed it up bluntly: “I feel like you’ve got to spend to win, right?”

There’s a bitter irony in the connection between these two teams. Miami’s baseball operations are being led by former Dodgers and Rays staffers who know exactly how far ahead L.A. operates — and how daunting that gap has become.

As McCullough writes, “Most everyone in baseball agrees this is a problem. The proposed solutions differ depending on whether they favor labor or management.” Whether the next collective bargaining talks close that chasm or make it even wider remains to be seen. For now, Miami can only watch — and wonder — how the other half lives.