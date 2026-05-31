Los Angeles Dodgers Make Max Muncy Change Before Phillies Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium in the final game of a three-games series.

Most recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost 4-3 after Tanner Scott blew his first save of the season.

Third baseman Max Muncy appeared as a pinch hitter, going 0-for-1 with a strikeout in the loss.

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Max Muncy Decision

Ahead of Sunday’s series finale, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Dodgers 5/31 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF M. Muncy 3B R. Ward LF D. Rushing C A. Freeland 2B Y. Yamamoto SP”

Max Muncy is back in the starting lineup, after Santiago Espinal got the start at third base for Saturday’s game. Espinal, who had previously been designated for assignment, went 0-for-2 in his return. Espinal was pinch hit for by catcher Dalton Rushing, who is also in the starting lineup for the series finale.

On the season, Muncy is batting .251, with 43 hits, 37 runs, six doubles, 13 home runs, 20 RBIs in 52 games.

Phillies Right Now

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies have also announced their lineup for the final game of the series.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Phillies 5/31 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C A. García RF J. Crawford CF A. Painter SP”

Since firing manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies have gone 21-9 under former Dodgers manager Don Mattingly.