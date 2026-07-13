Dodgers Newcomer Compared to 28-Year-Old with 76 Career Home Runs

The Los Angeles Dodgers soon will watch the home runs fly during MLB All-Star Week. Yet manager Dave Roberts, president Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes added more power hitting recently. This one coming in the 2026 MLB Draft by landing Bo Lowrance.

Lowrance already told reporters via conference call that he emulates Freddie Freeman. Hence why he’s energetic about joining the back-to-back World Series champions.

No doubt the 6-foot-5, 200-pounder can provide a power hitting future in LA. But while Lowrance compares his game to the beloved LA star, the left-handed batter earned another comparison entering the league.

This one is a fellow lefty who owns 76 career home runs during his MLB career.

Who Dodgers Newcomer is Compared to

Bleacher Report MLB analyst Joel Reuter likens the Christ Church Episcopal (South Carolina) talent to Vinnie Pasquantino of the Kansas City Royals.

So the comparisons are evident: Pasquantino swings left, he’s close to 6-foot-5 too, and brought impressive power at the bat when they entered the league. Pasquantino arrived as an 11th rounder in the draft to the Kansas City Royals, and has played for the active roster since 2022.

But Reuter pointed out a big flaw that could potentially hinder the incoming member of the Dodgers organization.

Dodgers Hitter has Notable Flaw Attached to High School Prospects Like Him

Reuter rises as one who likes Lowrance’s power ability. Yet it comes with a notable flaw.

“High school hitters with tantalizing raw power often have accompanying concerns about their hit tool, especially ones with large frames. That can be a recipe for a long swing with holes that can be exploited in pro ball,” Reuter said.

Still, Reuter took a liking to his potential.

“Bo Lowrance has the plus power, the big frame and the long levers, but he also has a smooth left-handed swing and the bat-to-ball skills to make consistent contact. There is some natural loft to his swing, and he has a good approach at the plate, though he will need to drive the ball in the air more consistently,” Reuter said.

Next Phase for Bo Lowrance Amid Dodgers Chapter

Yes indeed a lot of high school power hitters can come with flaws. They’re still trying to understand being fundamentally sound with their power. Plus also trusting their eye-coordination and react even more impulsively.

So Lowrance’s journey now comes with the learning curve part. That chapter bounds to take him to the Midwest where the Great Lake Loons, Tulsa Drillers and Oklahoma City Comets (the latter the Triple-A affiliate) all await.

But Los Angeles needs new home run blasters down the road. Shohei Ohtani remains in his prime but there’s no telling how much longer he can stretch his dominance. Mookie Betts is heading toward the end of the line. Lowrance’s favorite Dodger Freeman isn’t getting any younger either as he’s entered his late 30s.

But Lowrance helps spark new intrigue via the Dodgers’ draft system. This pick received high praise from draft analysts, including an “A” from B/R.