Dodgers Face Competition for 2x World Series Champion as Yankees, Mets Circle

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the offseason looking to strengthen their roster after falling short of a third consecutive World Series championship.

The Dodgers still have an established core capable of competing for another championship, but several familiar contributors are entering free agency.

Alex Vesia, who played an important role in the club’s recent title runs, is among the players whose future remains uncertain.

Los Angeles also has opportunities to reinforce its starting rotation and infield. As the offseason market takes shape, the organization must decide which veterans to retain and where younger players could get more opportunities.

Dodgers Face Growing Competition to Retain Alex Vesia

Fabrian Ardaya of “The Athletic” said the Dodgers face significant competition to bring back Alex Vesia, with more than half of MLB’s teams checking on the left-handed reliever’s availability.

The New York Yankees, New York Mets and Miami Marlins are among the clubs that have explored his market, alongside the defending champions.

Ardaya reported that Vesia could seek a three-year contract because of the strong early interest.

The 30-year-old has quietly become one of baseball’s most consistent relievers, recording a 2.66 ERA across 367 appearances with Los Angeles since arriving from Miami in 2021.

Vesia has shown that he can succeed against right-handed batters, making him more than a situational option for teams seeking left-handed bullpen help.

His recent consistency further strengthens his position.

Vesia, Tyler Rogers and Cade Smith were the only relievers to make at least 67 appearances while recording an ERA of 3.10 or lower in each of the past three seasons.

The Dodgers remain interested in retaining him, but they have also checked in on fellow left-hander Tim Hill.

General manager Brandon Gomes described the club’s approach to the relief market as “probably an opportunistic-type thing.”

Los Angeles has internal alternatives, including Jack Dreyer and Edgardo Henriquez.

However, losing Vesia could mean replacing an experienced reliever who contributed to the franchise’s 2024 and 2025 World Series championships.

Dodgers Continue Tarik Skubal Pursuit as Infield Plans Develop

While the bullpen remains an important offseason priority, Los Angeles is also pursuing a major addition to its starting rotation.

Gomes confirmed that the Dodgers have been in contact with Tarik Skubal’s representatives and expect to meet with the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

Skubal spent the final portion of the 2026 season with Los Angeles after arriving from Detroit at the trade deadline.

He posted a 2.61 ERA in 10 regular-season starts with the Dodgers and delivered strong postseason performances.

The left-hander finished the season with a 2.72 ERA, 186 strikeouts and 27 walks across 158 2/3 innings.

His performance earned him a place on the 2026 All-MLB Second Team alongside Dodgers teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

A reunion could require a historic financial commitment, with Skubal expected to pursue a contract that surpasses Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million deal.

The Dodgers are also evaluating their infield depth following Miguel Rojas’ retirement.

Ardaya reported that Mauricio Dubón and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have attracted some interest from the organization as potential versatile additions.

Los Angeles must now balance its pursuit of major pitching upgrades with decisions about retaining established bullpen contributors. The outcome of those discussions will help shape the Dodgers’ roster for their next championship attempt.