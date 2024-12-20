Dodgers Nolan Arenado Trade Predicted After He Blocked Deal to Astros: Insider

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, an eight-time All Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, could still end up playing for the Houston Astros, even after the 34-year-old native of Newport Beach, California, reportedly invoked the no-trade clause in his contract to stop a deal between his current team and Houston.

According to an MLB.com report, “the Cardinals were willing to send $15-20 million to the Astros as part of the deal to help pay down Arenado’s salary,” and the two sides were deep in negotiations when the 12-year veteran stepped in to halt the deal. “The money the Cardinals were willing to include would have brought the Astros’ commitment down to roughly $40-45 million over three years,” the report stated.

Real Reason Why Arenado Blocked Astros Trade

Talks between the clubs are said to be still “ongoing,” though “the Astros aren’t holding out much hope that a deal will get done,” the report said. The MLB.com report also stated that Arenado’s reasons for standing in the way of the deal are “unknown,” though the report speculated that Arenado insists on joining a team that is set up to win, and the Astros’ willingness to trade outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Cubs, and apparent lack of desire to retain free agent infielder Alex Bregman indicate that the 2022 World Series champiosn are entering a rebuild period.

On Thursday, however, one of the three authors of the MLB.com report — the site’s St. Louis Cardinals insider journalist John Denton — revealed new information on what he says is the real reason why Arenado blocked the Astros trade — and it involves the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Interviewed on the St. Louis radio station 101ESPN, Denton said that the Dodgers remain interested in Arenado, but they have deliberately kept their desire to acquire him low-key. Denton issued a warning not to be “snookered” by the Dodgers’ quiet approach.

Dodgers are Arenado’s Top Choice and L.A. is Interested

“Nolan Arenado wants to be told no by the Dodgers. That’s his first choice. That’s where he wants to go,” Denton said. “The Dodgers have kind of downplayed their interest in him. They’ve mentioned how Max Muncy will be on the roster to start the season. Don’t be snookered by that. The Dodgers still want Nolan Arenado. They still have an interest in him. But if they talk it down and act like they’re not that interested, they might be able to get out from under some of the money.”

According to a report by The Athletic, the remainder of Arenado’s contract including Salary and deferred cash comes to about $64 million. The team that drafted Arenado and where he played the first eight years of his career, the Colorado Rockies, remain on the hook for $10 million of that hefty bill.

Another reporter, Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors.com, however, was skeptical of Denton’s claim. Muncy, he wrote, remains “a highly affordable starter at third, owed $12 million this year with a $10 million club option for 2026. Muncy doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but the 2023-24 version of Arenado isn’t a clear upgrade overall — certainly not when Muncy has been the superior hitter.”