Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Return to Mound Stalls: ‘We’re a ways away’

Shohei Ohtani got back on the mound for the first time in over a month, firing nothing but fastballs during a 20-pitch bullpen before Sunday’s game. It marked his first true bullpen for the Dodgers two-way star since February 25, though he’d been keeping his arm active with flat-ground work in the meantime.

Still, the long gap between mound sessions only deepens the uncertainty about when he might actually return to pitching in a game. A few weeks back, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had already softened on the idea of Ohtani returning to the rotation before May, leaving the timeline for the star’s return to the mound murky.

“I think you start with the natural progression of a bullpen,” Roberts told the Orange County Register. “You’ve got to kind of mix in different pitches to then face hitters again. It’s a start. I don’t have a timeline. I don’t think anyone does. We’re a ways away.”

Shohei Ohtani hasn’t pitched in a Major League game for over 19 months. The last time he took the mound was on August 23, 2023, when he left a game early with the Angels after tearing a ligament in his right elbow. He had surgery a month later, which meant he wouldn’t pitch at all during the 2024 season.

A Series of Setbacks

The plan was for Ohtani to recover in time to pitch again by Opening Day in 2025. However, things got more complicated when he injured his left, non-throwing shoulder while trying to steal a base during the World Series. That injury led to another surgery last November, creating yet another obstacle for Ohtani’s return to the mound.

Ohtani has been one of the most exciting pitchers in baseball since his debut in 2018. He won the 2021 AL MVP not just for his hitting, but for posting a 3.18 ERA with 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings. In 2022, he was even better on the mound, striking out 219 batters and finishing with a 2.33 ERA. Injuries have made it hard for him to stay on the mound every year, but when Ohtani is healthy enough to go, he one of baseball’s best.