Dodgers Poised to Sign Alex Bregman in Bold Prediction: Analyst

For much of the MLB offseason, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers have been among the favorites to land star free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.

In recent days, it’s been reported that the two-time All-Star has started to “re-engage in talks” with the team he’s spent his entire nine-year MLB career with — the Houston Astros — about a potential return for the 2025 campaign and beyond.

New York Post baseball columnist and MLB Network insider Jon Heyman wrote on social media on Friday that the Astros (along with the Cubs) were “believed showing significant interest” in Bregman and would be willing to shift around their defense to “accommodate” the 30-year-old. Bregman has been Houston’s primary man at the hot corner since debuting in 2016.

Heyman reported that the Astros would perhaps be willing to shift offseason acquisition (and 2024 All-Star third baseman) Isaac Paredes to second base this season and move franchise legend Jose Altuve from second to left field. Paredes played 67 games at second base from 2021-23 and has experience at first base and shortstop as well, but Altuve as only played two of his 1,766 career regular season contests anywhere but second base and has never suited up in the outfield.

As a part of ESPN’s “Bold predictions for rest of 2024-25 MLB offseason,” senior writer David Schoenfield squashed most of the Bregman rumors, offering a new potential landing spot for the 2024 Gold Glove Award winner.

Dodgers ‘Might be a Surprise Fit’

From inking Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) star utility player Hyeseong Kim to a three-year, $12.5 million contract in early January to reaching a tentative deal with All-Star closer Kirby Yates on Tuesday, it’s been a monster month for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Those moves come on top of the additions of stud starting pitchers Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, another All-Star closer in Tanner Scott and the re-signing of All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, among other transactions.

Schoenfield wrote on Friday that Los Angeles may not be done yet.

“Why should the Dodgers stop now? If Bregman can’t find the big deal he wants, the Dodgers might be a surprise fit,” he said. “Max Muncy is a free agent after 2025 and prone to strikeouts. Hyeseong Kim’s bat projects as more of a utility infielder than a starting second baseman. Bregman can shift between second and third in 2025 and then replace Muncy in 2026.”

It was reported on Thursday that the Dodgers were estimated to have a $374 million payroll on Opening Day, by far the highest in MLB. The Philadelphia Phillies were ranked second at $303 million and the New York Yankees were third at $298 million.

Schoenfield said that Los Angeles could still have room for the addition of Bregman, however.

“Too much money even for the Dodgers? Not really,” he wrote. “Between Muncy, Chris Taylor, Michael Conforto and Miguel Rojas, the Dodgers have $49.5 million coming off the books after this season (and the pitching staff is set for years).”

Where Would Bregman Fit in Dodgers Lineup?

While their bullpen is filled with flamethrowing hurlers who could be most team’s shutdown closer, and their starting rotation is littered with aces who would be many squads’ No. 1, the Dodgers lineup is as dangerous as ever heading into 2025.

Adding Bregman to the mix could give manager Dave Roberts and company a historically loaded starting nine.

Here’s how a potential Dodgers lineup could look on Opening Day with the signing of the 2019 AL MVP runner-up.

Projected starting lineup:

– DH Shohei Ohtani

– SS Mookie Betts

– 1B Freddie Freeman

– RF Teoscar Hernandez

– C Will Smith

– 3B Alex Bregman

– LF Michael Conforto

– CF Tommy Edman

– 2B Hyeseong Kim/Max Muncy

They already have a trio of Most Valuable Player Award winners in Ohtani (three MVPs), Betts (2018 AL MVP) and Freeman (2020 NL MVP) at the top of the lineup and two-time All-Stars with Hernandez and Smith backing them up. The team inked Edman (the 2024 NLCS MVP) to a contract extension this offseason and in addition to the signing of Kim, return one-time All-Star utilityman Chris Taylor.

Bregman coming aboard would shift Muncy (another two-time All-Star) to the bench or platoon role with Kim and move Conforto (a one-time All-Star) down in the lineup.

A potential signing of Bregman would give the defending World Series champions a combined 29 All-Star honors between the members of their starting nine (including Muncy), plus another one or three from Taylor and/or Muncy off the bench.

Simply absurd.