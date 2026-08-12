Los Angeles Dodgers Promote 29-Year-Old World Series Champion to MLB Roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers have rallied off two consecutive wins over the Kansas City Royals and enter their series finale on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the matchup, the Dodgers announced a notable roster move as they gear up for the final 42 regular-season games.

Dodgers Promote Former World Series Champion

The Dodgers have promoted former second-round pick and 29-year-old Landon Knack to the active roster, while optioning right-handed pitcher Seth Halvorsen in a corresponding move.

The Dodgers drafted Knack in the second round in 2020, and he’s made several MLB stints since then. He also joined the organization’s 2024 World Series roster.

Knack didn’t make the 2025 World Series team and entered the 2026 season on the 60-day IL.

After the Dodgers activated him on July 11, he pitched 5.0 innings across two relief appearances, allowing five runs. The team ultimately optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 21, where he posted a 2.60 ERA over five games.

Now, he’ll rejoin the Dodgers as a long-relief option out of their bullpen, which has been shaky at times.

The Dodgers recalled RHP Landon Knack and optioned RHP Seth Halvorsen. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 12, 2026

Knack’s MLB Career

Knack made his debut in 2024 and made 15 appearances, including 12 starts, while posting a 3.65 ERA across 69.0 innings.

Since then, Knack has struggled to establish a consistent role. In 2025, he made seven starts and posted a 4.89 ERA.

Over the course of his career, Knack has pitched 116.1 innings at the major league level and has a 4.33 ERA, 115 strikeouts and a 1.229 WHIP.

Looking at the Dodgers

The Dodgers enter Wednesday night 72-48 overall, which has them tied with the Atlanta Braves for the second-best record in the National League.

They’ll start a four-game series with the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.