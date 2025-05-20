Dodgers Prospect Kendall George Highlights Speed in High-A Game

On May 18, Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Kendall George, ranked No. 13 in the organization, stole six bases as High‑A Great Lakes routed Lake County 9–1 at Dow Diamond.

It was a rare feat: only the fifth time a minor leaguer has pulled off six steals in a single game since 2015, and a feat no MLB player has achieved in over a decade.

Kendall George makes HISTORY! 6 stolen bases today to take the Loons single-game stolen base franchise record. He is the fourth Midwest League player ever to do it. pic.twitter.com/NrGm6Z7Xre — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) May 18, 2025

Breakdown of the Performance

George had a standout day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two walks, demonstrating both patience and on-base skill.

His 14th stolen base came after he beat out an infield single, one of several highlights in a game where he reached base four times–his second such performance this season.

George made the most of every opportunity, stealing a base in each of his four trips: a single and steal in the 1st inning, a walk and steal in the 3rd, a walk followed by steals of second and third in the 5th, and another single with two more stolen bags in the 6th.

He even attempted a seventh steal but was finally caught trying to swipe third, capping off a relentless display of speed and baserunning instincts.

George’s Profile

Elite Speed

Scouts have regarded George as the fastest player in the 2023 draft, with an 80-grade run tool–some even joke he’s a 90 on the 20-80 scale .

In 2022, he once sprinted to first on a bunt in just 3.4 seconds .

On-Base & Plate Discipline

Across 148 minor-league games , George boasts a .392 OBP and has drawn 98 walks, underlining his maturity at the plate .

Power & Position

While speed is his crown jewel, his offense isn’t one-dimensional: through 34 games this season, he’s hitting .252 with three homers and 19 steals–a jump from 36 in 86 games last year.

Drafted 36th overall in 2023 out of Atascocita High School (Humble, TX), he signed for $1.85 million and quickly showed prowess in Rookie and Low-A ball.

Context & Franchise History

Stealing six bases in one game is ultra-rare: only five minor leaguers have done it since 2015. In fact, no major leaguer has accomplished it since 2009. George is now among that electrifying group.

He was also spotlighted as a threat with elite speed in Team USA’s 18U World Cup, stealing five bags and reaching base 10 times in 18 PA back in 2022.

What This Means for Dodgers & George’s Road Ahead

Dodgers Outlook

Great Lakes benefits from a lineup buzzing with talent: teammates Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota homered in the same game, while Patrick Copen struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings .

George’s impact reinforces the Dodgers’ depth and their emphasis on dynamic, speed-driven baseball.

For George

At just 20 years old, he’s proving to be a legitimate lead-off threat and game-changer.

His pending tasks: refining defensive reads, cleaning up throws, and maximizing base-stealing instincts to translate raw speed into consistent production.

Projected ceiling suggests a 2027 debut, offering time to round out his plate approach and defensive quality—but as a speed weapon, he’ll be a weapon on day one.

George’s six‑steal masterpiece is more than a minor-league oddity–it’s shorthand for his high-ceiling talent.

His blend of elite speed, on-base acumen, and emerging power positions him as one of the most exciting leadoff threats in baseball’s pipeline.

The Dodgers and their fans have every reason to get hyped: Georgia’s electric feet are lighting the way–and this is only the latest spark in a career that’s still accelerating.