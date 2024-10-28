Dodgers Expected to Pursue Superstar $31 Million Outfielder in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to show interest in superstar outfielder Juan Soto in free agency.

MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported on October 27 that the Dodgers have an interest in signing Soto. The team plans to pursue him as long as the outfielder is interested in playing in Los Angeles.

“The richest may get even richer,” Heyman wrote in his article. “The Dodgers are halfway to beating the Yankees in the World Series. And, word is they have interest in signing Yankees superstar Juan Soto, according to people familiar with their thinking. The Dodgers, arguably baseball’s best offense already — it’s either them or the Yankees — intend to make a play for Soto “if he’s interested,” sources say.”

Soto will be the top free agent available as he’s completing his one-year $31 million deal with the New York Yankees.

In his first season with the Yankees, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. He has played a key role in helping New York reach the World Series.

Insider Questions if Soto Would be Interested in the Dodgers

Soto will be the most sought-after free agent this offseason, but many believe the Yankees and New York Mets are the two front runners.

Yet, Heyman says the Dodgers will at least pitch Soto on signing with them, but the insider says it’s unlikely the star outfielder wants to play in Southern California.

“The Yankees and Mets understandably are viewed by folks around baseball as likely favorites to sign Soto. Not only because they are very good teams in prime position financially to make a run at the free agent who’s expected to set a salary record,” Heyman wrote. “But because Soto is seen as enjoying his year in New York. The juggernaut Dodgers can afford him, too, but the biggest question for them: Would he go back west?

“Yankees people see the Mets (and maybe the Blue Jays) as the real threat in the Soto derby. They don’t believe Soto wants to return to Southern California any more than Shohei Ohtani wanted to come to New York,” Heyman added. “As for Soto and the Dodgers, a Yankees person had two words: “Never happen.”

If Soto does end up signing with the Dodgers, he would only further cement its lineup.

But, as Heyman reports, it does seem unlikely that Soto will return to California in free agency.

Soto & Yankees Have Back Against The Wall

Soto and the Yankees are down 0-2 in the World Series against the Dodgers. New York lost both games in Los Angeles.

Despite the Yankees being down 0-2, Soto still has confidence in his team that they can come back and make it a series.

“We’ve been going through a lot of tough moments throughout the year,” said Soto after Game 2. “We’ve been there. We know how it is, getting a couple of punches in the face. We just keep battling, keep going. That’s what tells you we can go home, (and) do our thing. Then come back here to try to win it.”

In the World Series, Soto is 3-for-7 with 1 home run and 1 RBI.

The Yankees host the Dodgers in a pivotal Game 3 on October 28 at 8:08 p.m. ET.