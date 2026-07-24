Los Angeles Dodgers’ Pursuit of Tarik Skubal Receives Major Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers, despite having the best record in baseball at 65-38 entering Friday, still don’t know if they’ll be buyers or sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, according to manager Dave Roberts.

“I could almost argue that we’re sellers more than buyers,” Roberts told The California Post. “Personally, I don’t see any glaring needs… I really don’t.”

However, their status in the pursuit of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal appears to be clear following USA Today’s Bob Nightengale’s latest report.

Dodgers “All-In” on Skubal

While the Tigers may not trade Skubal by Aug. 3 as they remain in the American League playoff race, the Dodgers are actively pursuing the ace in the eyes of rival executives.

Nightengale reported that rival executives believe the Dodgers “plan to be greedy” at the trade deadline and are “all in” on acquiring Skubal if he hits the market.

Nightengale: Rival executives believe Dodgers “plan to be greedy” at trade deadline and are “all in” if Tarik Skubal becomes available. pic.twitter.com/FgoFKycRlu — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 24, 2026

Will Tigers Trade Skubal?

As of right now, Detroit sits at 49-54, and Tarik Skubal will take the mound Friday night against the Kansas City Royals. Skubal enters the contest with a 6-5 record and a 2.83 ERA.

The Tigers are 6.0 games back in the division and 4.0 games out of a Wild Card spot, making their decision on Skubal an interesting one. Detroit must decide whether it believes it can climb back into contention with plenty of games remaining or if it would rather land a massive midseason haul by trading arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

Everyone seems to have a different viewpoint on whether Detroit will shop Skubal, but ultimately, no one truly knows. Several teams are expected to inquire about the ace leading up to Aug. 3, with the Dodgers potentially among the clubs that could make a major splash.

Some of the rumored teams interested include the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and even the Tampa Bay Rays.