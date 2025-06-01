Dodgers’ Surprise Setback Raises Questions Beyond Yankees Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a pair of unwelcome surprises just before their marquee weekend series against the New York Yankees—disruptions that could carry lasting consequences beyond just three games.

The first blow for the Dodgers came off the field. Mookie Betts, fractured the tip of his fourth toe on his left foot in a fluke incident at home Wednesday night. Though he avoided the injured list, Betts will miss the entire Yankees series, and his availability is now considered day-to-day.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared that Betts will not be in the starting lineup for the remainder of the weekend, and while a pinch-hit appearance is possible if needed, he won’t appear defensively or on the bases.

The injury, though relatively minor, couldn’t have come at a worse time. Betts has been a stabilizing force for Los Angeles, hitting .254 with 8 home runs while transitioning seamlessly to shortstop. In his absence, the Dodgers will lean on Miguel Rojas and Hyeseong Kim to fill the void in the middle infield.

Meanwhile, the far bigger loss for the Dodgers is in the bullpen. The team confirmed that Evan Phillips, their most trusted late-inning reliever, will undergo Tommy John surgery next week. He is expected to miss the remainder of 2025 and possibly a large chunk of 2026. Phillips had been dominant over the past two seasons, posting a 2.21 ERA and collecting 44 saves since 2022.

His absence further depletes a bullpen already riddled with injuries—Brusdar Graterol, Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, and Kirby Yates are all on the shelf. To fill the gap, the Dodgers traded for Alexis Diaz, a former All-Star closer from the Cincinnati Reds.

But Diaz, who had been optioned to Triple-A after a rocky start to the season, will report to the Dodgers’ facility in Glendale to work on mechanics before being considered for the big league roster.

Los Angeles is also dealing with injuries in the starting rotation. Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki are all recovering from shoulder issues, while Shohei Ohtani continues to serve exclusively as a designated hitter until at least after the All-Star break.

Despite all this, the Dodgers remain atop the National League West, a testament to the roster’s depth and versatility. But the combination of Betts’ day-to-day status and Phillips’ long-term absence raises concerns about how long that stability can last.

For now, the Dodgers are doing what they’ve done all season—adapting. But with a demanding June schedule and playoff expectations looming, the team will need key pieces back soon.