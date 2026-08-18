Los Angeles Dodgers’ Recently Released 31-Year-Old Signs With Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a dominant 11-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night in their series opener.

They currently sit at 75-51 overall, while the Atlanta Braves are just half a game behind them in the NL standings at 74-51.

The Braves just so happened to be the team to acquire one of the Dodgers’ recently released veterans on Tuesday afternoon.

Braves Sign 31-Year-Old Catcher

According to Sports Researcher Brandon Warne, the Braves signed veteran catcher Chuckie Robinson to a minor league deal just days after the Dodgers released him and he cleared waivers.

Catcher Chuckie Robinson signed a minor league deal with the Braves. Recently cut by the Dodgers — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) August 18, 2026

Robinson made a handful of stints with Los Angeles and served as a depth piece within the organization.

However, after acquiring Hunter Feduccia and Ben Rortvedt at the trade deadline earlier this month, along with Will Smith inching closer to a return and Dalton Rushing on the IL, the Dodgers ultimately didn’t see much need to keep Robinson around.

The move could also benefit Robinson in the short term as he looks to get back to the majors.

Robinson’s Pro Career

The Houston Astros drafted Robinson in the 21st round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He didn’t make his MLB debut until 2022 as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

He didn’t record any MLB stats in 2023, and in 2024, he played for the Chicago White Sox, where he had 70 at-bats and hit a lowly .129.

In 2025, the Dodgers signed Robinson, and he made two plate appearances that season. He’s logged 26 plate appearances this year, though, recording two hits and one RBI while batting .087.

In the minors this year, Robinson has 109 at-bats and is hitting .229 with five home runs, 23 RBIs and a .773 OPS. Most of his impact comes from his defense rather than his bat, which has made it difficult for him to maintain a spot on a big league roster throughout his career.