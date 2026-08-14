Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly Eyeing 27-Year-Old Japanese Star

The Los Angeles Dodgers have become a popular destination for Japanese talent over the last handful of seasons.

After signing Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency, the Dodgers later landed Japanese stars Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

Now, they could once again enter the mix for another NPB star this offseason.

Dodgers Linked to 27-Year-Old Slugger

According to New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Dodgers are among the teams linked to 27-year-old Hanshin Tigers slugger Teruaki Sato. The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies also reportedly have interest, while the New York Mets have recently scouted Sato.

Sato would first need the Tigers to post him before he could negotiate with MLB teams. If Hanshin makes him available, he would have a 45-day window to negotiate and sign with an MLB club.

The Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Phillies all have potential reasons to pursue the Japanese star, making Sato one of the more intriguing potential NPB-to-MLB transitions to monitor this offseason.

Heyman: Mets scouting and considering Teruaki Sato if he’s posted. Yankees, Dodgers, Phillies are also linked to Sato. pic.twitter.com/hl61twqksk — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 14, 2026

Sato’s Baseball Career

Sato made his NPB debut with the Hanshin Tigers in 2021 and quickly established himself as a star left-handed slugger with the ability to play third base and the outfield.

In 2025, Sato won Central League MVP after hitting 40 home runs and posting a .958 OPS. He also represented Team Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

This season, he has continued to produce at an elite level. Through 88 games, he’s batting .324 with 21 home runs, 64 RBIs, a .617 slugging percentage and a .405 on-base percentage. His 1.022 OPS leads the Central League.