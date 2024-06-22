Ex-MLB GM Predicts Dodgers Will Make Huge Trade Deadline Moves: ‘Book It’

The Los Angeles Dodgers made several big splashes this past winter. Between acquiring Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez, Tyler Glasnow and more, they committed over $1 billion to player talent ahead of 2024. But as Dodgers rumors swirl, are they planning to be just as aggressive before the July 30 trade deadline?

Ex-MLB general manager Jim Bowden thinks president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and his front office will keep the club’s proverbial gas pedal on the floor. While discussing Los Angeles’ potential deadline plans for MLB Network Radio’s Sirius XM channel on June 21, he made a bold prediction.

“So it is tricky, but I know I know the Dodgers and I know Andrew Friedman,” he said. “And everyone just take a deep breath because he’s gonna get a starter, a reliever, and an outfielder by July 30. Book it. Put it in cement.”

The Dodgers’ 2024 season has gotten off to a great start. Entering June 21 games, L.A. is 47-30 and comfortably in first place in the National League West. Their nine-game lead over the San Diego Padres is the largest divisional lead in baseball.

Will Dodgers Rumors Keep L.A. Connected to Potential SS Replacements?

Despite Los Angeles’ excellent record, the club has dealt with a lot of injuries lately. Max Muncy has been on the injured list since the middle of May with a strained oblique. Yamamoto, Mookie Betts and Walker Buehler were also each recently sidelined, per FanGraphs’ Roster Resource.

Betts was a particularly tough blow. The club’s starting shortstop and leadoff hitter could miss up to two months while healing from a fractured hand. Could that spur the Dodgers to find a player outside of the organization to fill his spot in the meantime?

General manager Brandon Gomes revealed that’s not a priority right now. Bowden detailed his recent discussion with the Dodgers’ GM, who told him the current plan is to have Miguel Rojas take the majority of playing time. Kike Hernandez will also help bridge the gap.

If that’s the case, it’d allow Friedman, Gomes and Co. to use L.A.’s deep farm system to pursue upgrades for other areas of the roster, like the outfield and pitching staff.

Los Angeles Is Looking to Get Over the Postseason Hump

The regular season hasn’t been a problem for the Dodgers over the past decade. It’s reaching the top of the mountain in the postseason consistently that’s been an issue.

Los Angeles has reached October annually since 2013 while winning the NL West every year except 2021. They have just one World Series title to show for all their efforts, though (2020).

L.A. has also won 100-plus games four times in the past five seasons heading into 2024. However, they’ve failed to advance past the National League Division Series three times since 2019. The past two years have been especially frustrating. The Dodgers won a combined 211 regular season games between 2022 and 2023. They’ve won just one postseason game during that same time.

The club’s chances of reaching the postseason yet again in 2024 are high. FanGraphs is giving them a 99.1% chance of making the playoffs and a 93.2% chance of winning their division. But the lack of October success in recent years could drive the front office to keep making major acquisitions. After all, it’s probably hard to justify not being aggressive at the trade deadline after a record-breaking winter of spending.